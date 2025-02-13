Fortnite OG brings back popular weapon in the wrong season

Fortnite OG is about to unvault one of the rarest weapons ever. The problem is it’s from the wrong season. Nostalgia isn’t supposed to be this confusing.

Fortnite OG thrives on reliving the past. It brings back old weapons, classic locations, and early-game mechanics. Players love stepping back into Chapter 1’s golden era.

Epic cycles through the first seasons, letting fans experience Fortnite history firsthand. But apparently, history is flexible now.

On February 13, Fortnite announced a major unvaulting. Their X post was simple: “1 like and Zapotron comes back to OG tomorrow.”

The Zapotron timetraveled and will be available in OG season 2

Leaks had predicted the weapon would be making a return, but few expected it to zap into the game earlier than expected. Predictably, the post shocked everyone into action.

For the uninitiated, the Zapotron is Fortnite’s mythical laser sniper. It’s overpowered, ridiculous, and legendary. It deals 150 damage per shot with zero falloff. That’s a one-shot kill from across the map. It’s a relic from Fortnite’s earliest days, removed – not vaulted – in 2017. That exclusivity made it an icon.

The backlash stems from the fact that Fortnite OG is in Season 2. The Zapotron didn’t exist in Season 2. It’s from Season 4.

Hardcore fans are having an existential crisis. “In Season 2? That is NOT my OG Fortnite!!!” one player ranted. Others didn’t care as they rejoiced, “WE ARE SO BACK” and “LETS GOOOOOO.”

Reactions have been split. Some purists call it a betrayal of true OG gameplay. Others are just happy to wield a laser sniper again. Love it or hate it, the Zapotron’s return has everyone talking.

Fortnite OG is here to stay. It’s a permanent mode now, cycling through early-game seasons. But the Zapotron’s surprise return raises questions. If history can be rewritten, what’s next? Will Mechs drop in Season 3? Will blades randomly appear? At this rate, anything is possible.