Fortnite OG Battle Pass: Skins, emotes & cosmetics

Fortnite OG is coming back permanently to Fortnite on December 6, but the skins, emotes, gliders, contrails, wraps, and other cosmetics have already surfaced the internet.
Much like Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Battle Royale, Fortnite OG is about to become a permanent game mode with its own Battle Pass. Though EXP will be shared with the rest of the battle passes, you get a set of extra rewards to claim.
Here’s everything you can expect from the Fortnite OG Battle Pass, which runs from December 6 to January 31, 2025.
Everything in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass
The first Fortnite OG battle pass includes several skins, emotes, wraps, and gliders, but no V-Bucks. Here’s everything you can get:
Page 1:
- Renegade Rebel outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)
- Renegade Reaver pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Renegade Rider glider
- Eternal Renegade wrap
- Renegade Rebel loading screen
- Rebel Bubble
Page 2:
- Lil’ Tank emote
- Never Yield emote
- Racer’s Reaver
- Rebel Joy
- Wreckfall contrail
Page 3:
- Rocket Wrecker pickaxe
- Aerial Classic wrap
- Homebase Banner banner icon
- Bomb Bag back bling
- Pilot’s Charm emote
- Aerial Swagger graffiti
- Royale Rider glider
- Aerial Assault Bomber outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)
Page 4:
- Aerial Assault Bomber loading screen
- Rescue Flares contrail
- Captain’s Wrecker pickaxe
- Jet Signals emote
- Da Bomb emote
Page 5:
- Wraith’s Shadow contrail
- Skull Royale emote
- Ghoul Portal back bling
- Skull Commander loading screen
- Spinal Slicer pickaxe
- Skeleglider glider
- Laughing Skull graffiti
- Skull Commander outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)
Page 6:
- Banner Icon
- Flow Bones wrap
- Outta my Skull graffiti
- Wraith Slicer pickaxe
- Skele-dance emote
Fortnite’s modes will all have separate Battle Passes with the Chapter 6 Season 1 update, including the regular pass, Music Pass, Lego Pass, and Fortnite OG.
How much does the Fortnite OG Battle Pass cost?
Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the price of the Fortnite OG Battle Pass for 2024. The Battle Pass from 2023 cost 950 V-bucks, so we can expect similar pricing this time around.
When does the Fortnite OG Battle Pass end?
The Fortnite OG Battle Pass ends January 31, 2025. You can start grinding these cosmetics from December 6 until the next battle pass arrives on February 1, 2025.
That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG battle pass. If you’re looking to catch up with the new content, check out the patch notes for Chapter 6 and the vaulted and unvaulted weapons.