Fortnite OG Battle Pass: Skins, emotes & cosmetics

Fortnite OG is coming back permanently to Fortnite on December 6, but the skins, emotes, gliders, contrails, wraps, and other cosmetics have already surfaced the internet.

Much like Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Battle Royale, Fortnite OG is about to become a permanent game mode with its own Battle Pass. Though EXP will be shared with the rest of the battle passes, you get a set of extra rewards to claim.

Here’s everything you can expect from the Fortnite OG Battle Pass, which runs from December 6 to January 31, 2025.

Everything in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass













The first Fortnite OG battle pass includes several skins, emotes, wraps, and gliders, but no V-Bucks. Here’s everything you can get:

Page 1:

Renegade Rebel outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)

Renegade Reaver pickaxe

Banner Icon

Renegade Rider glider

Eternal Renegade wrap

Renegade Rebel loading screen

Rebel’s Rucksack back bling

Rebel Bubble

Page 2:

Lil’ Tank emote

Never Yield emote

Racer’s Reaver

Rebel Joy

Wreckfall contrail

Page 3:

Rocket Wrecker pickaxe

Aerial Classic wrap

Homebase Banner banner icon

Bomb Bag back bling

Pilot’s Charm emote

Aerial Swagger graffiti

Royale Rider glider

Aerial Assault Bomber outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)

Page 4:

Aerial Assault Bomber loading screen

Rescue Flares contrail

Captain’s Wrecker pickaxe

Jet Signals emote

Da Bomb emote

Page 5:

Wraith’s Shadow contrail

Skull Royale emote

Ghoul Portal back bling

Skull Commander loading screen

Spinal Slicer pickaxe

Skeleglider glider

Laughing Skull graffiti

Skull Commander outfit (LEGO, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing)

Page 6:

Banner Icon

Flow Bones wrap

Outta my Skull graffiti

Wraith Slicer pickaxe

Skele-dance emote

Fortnite’s modes will all have separate Battle Passes with the Chapter 6 Season 1 update, including the regular pass, Music Pass, Lego Pass, and Fortnite OG.

How much does the Fortnite OG Battle Pass cost?

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the price of the Fortnite OG Battle Pass for 2024. The Battle Pass from 2023 cost 950 V-bucks, so we can expect similar pricing this time around.

When does the Fortnite OG Battle Pass end?

The Fortnite OG Battle Pass ends January 31, 2025. You can start grinding these cosmetics from December 6 until the next battle pass arrives on February 1, 2025.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG battle pass. If you’re looking to catch up with the new content, check out the patch notes for Chapter 6 and the vaulted and unvaulted weapons.