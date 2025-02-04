Fortnite NPC sneakily returns after five years to reveal next season’s theme

After the Godzilla x Kong event concluded in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 on January 31, both legendary titans were removed from the Battle Royale.

As part of the small update, the developers also discretely shook up the loot pool without any announcements or patch notes. This included unvaulting the Explosive Repeater Rifle and Shield Keg, while vaulting the Burst Quad Launcher.

However, the one you may not have even noticed is the unexpected return of the classic character Goldie, first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2. Goldie can now be found as an NPC located at the Burd POI on the west side of the island, wandering inside the petrol station’s restaurant.

Classic character Goldie points to Chapter 6 Season 2 theme





This subtle addition marks the first indication from Epic that Chapter 6 Season 2 will indeed follow a similar theme, all but confirming previous leaks from the past few days that stated it would be “Heist” related.



While it’s not expected to directly mirror Chapter 2 Season 2’s Spy and Agents theme, which debuted on February 20, 2020, Goldie’s return suggests something similar is coming. This season has often drawn comparisons to Chapter 4 Season 4, which focused entirely on a Heist theme and both of these seasons were highlighted when the original leak broke.

It seems likely therefore that Chapter 6 Season 2 will combine elements of both, with a fresh twist. Epic has a history of introducing old NPC characters as storyline Easter eggs to tease upcoming seasons, so it wouldn’t be surprising if more iconic figures from these two seasons, such as Midas, might make their way onto the map before the season ends in a few weeks.

Despite this, Goldie’s return as an NPC is just a nostalgic throwback for now, as Epic Games has yet to confirm any direct link to next season’s theme or what the theme is.

While we wait for more official information, Goldie arrived with a brand-new set of Sniper Rifle Expertise Quests, and if you complete all five stages you are rewarded with access to a Legendary Hunting Rifle.