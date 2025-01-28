Fortnite nerfs Godzilla spawn rate again but it’s not for long

Fortnite has announced another nerf to Godzilla’s spawn rate, but it won’t be long before the titan stomps into every match for one final time.

Epic Games revealed the reduced spawn rate for Godzilla via a post to their FortniteStatus Twitter/X account on January 27, 2025.

“Godzilla portal spawn rate is slightly reduced…. for now! Later this week, portals will again appear in every match as we conclude Titan Takedown on 1/31,” they said.

Although Epic has not officially confirmed the kaiju’s exact spawn rate, HYPEX stated that it was reduced from 100% to 60%.

Last Godzilla spawn nerf starts countdown to finale

The titan’s appearance on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map has seen multiple adjustments since it first stormed onto the island alongside Kong on January 17.

Initially set to a mere 20% chance, the spawn rate was later boosted to 40%, and on January 24, developers announced that the titan would spawn in every match, with its overall health also increased.

However, this new 60% spawn rate is temporary and will only last for three days before returning to 100% for the grand finale of the ‘Titan Takedown’ event on Friday, January 31. Epic has remained tight-lipped about the conclusion, fueling speculation among players and the community.

Many anticipate a climactic Fortnite live event, possibly featuring a cinematic Kong vs Godzilla battle or even giving players a chance to control Kong during the showdown.

While the nerf has reduced your chances, you will need to make sure you head to one of seven portal locations on the map to get there first and become Godzilla with his three powerful abilities. The exclusive Godzilla Quests that involve you controlling the titan will also end on January 31.

Meanwhile, you will still be able to get his Godzilla Evolved skin and cosmetics from this season’s Battle Pass until the end of Chapter 6 Season 1 on February 21.