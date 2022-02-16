Fortnite NBA Quests: How to sink baskets & complete all challenges

The Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star hub has arrived, and players are being tasked with sinking baskets to earn XP and unlock a free High Hoops Spray – here’s how to do that.

To celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season and NBA All-Star 2022, Fortnite has teamed up with the iconic sports organization for a second crossover event, this time featuring new skins and the ability to vote for a future emote.

There’s also a set of NBA All-Star 75 Hub Quests to complete, which requires players to explore the new basketball-themed Creative hub and ‘sink baskets’ in a total of 30 hidden hoops to unlock the High Hoops Spray for free.

How to access the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Hub

To access the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Quests, you’ll need to visit the new Creative Hub. To do this, make sure you’re on the lobby screen, then press the ‘Choose’ button (eg. Square on PlayStation) to change mode.

Scroll down to the ‘By Epic’ section and select ‘Creative’. Once you launch into a match, you’ll be taken straight to the new NBA-themed Creative Hub, which takes the form of multiple basketball courts.

How to complete the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Quests

These are the quests you’ll need to complete, and the rewards you’ll get for doing so:

Quest Reward Sink 9 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub 18k XP Sink 18 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub High Hoops Spray Sink 27 Baskets at the NBA 75 All-Star Hub 18k XP

How to ‘sink baskets’ in the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Hub

To sink baskets in Fortnite and complete the NBA 75 All-Star Quests, you’ll need to approach any rack of basketballs and interact with one of them to pick it up. You can only hold one basketball at a time.

Throwing a basketball is as simple as aiming and letting go – a bit like throwing a grenade – although you’ll need to wait for the right moment to land it in the hoop, as the throwing arch will constantly change.

There are 30 hoops to find around the Creative Hub, and they’re not always easy to locate, so make sure you’re checking everywhere: Look up to high places, climb the stairs, and explore all the outdoor areas.

Why are the Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Quests not working?

Now that the NBA 75 All-Star Quests have gone live, some players are finding that the basketballs they’re throwing through the hoops are showing up in the Creative Hub, but aren’t counting towards the quests.

Unfortunately, this is an error on Epic Games’ part, and you’ll simply have to wait until they fix it. As a result, we’d recommend waiting before spending the time scoring all 30 hoops for no reason.

That’s everything you need to know about the NBA 75 All-Star Quests! Check out more of our Fortnite guides below:

