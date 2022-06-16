New Fortnite Naruto skins leaked ahead of Rivals crossover event

Skins for the upcoming Naruto Rivals event in Fortnite have leaked online just days ahead of the crossover’s official release.

The first batch of Fortnite x Naruto content went live in November 2021, introducing several beloved characters from the Naruto Shippuden anime series to the world of Fortnite.

Naruto Uzumaki and the other members of Team 7 – Kakashi Hatake, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha – all appeared as playable characters who came with special items, outfits, and emotes.

Recently, Epic Games confirmed that yet another Naruto event is on the horizon, with Naruto Rivals scheduled to arrive on June 23.

Leaked skins for Fortnite’s Naruto Rivals crossover surface

While Epic remains mum about which Naruto characters will feature in the forthcoming event, several skins have prematurely hit the web.

Advertisement

Akin to leaks regarding the November 2021 crossover, images of the new Fortnite x Naruto skins were spotted on a Japanese magazine cover. Content creator GranbeFN and Twitter user pepitochiken discovered the cover in question, which Shiina later reposted on their page.

The magazine art depicts Naruto characters Hinata, Gara, Itachi, and Orochimaru standing side-by-side, the Fortnite x Naruto logo positioned right in front.

RUMOR: First look at the new Naruto skins! This was apparently spotted in a Japanese magazine, same happened with the first Naruto collab! (via @GranbeFN & @pepitochiken) pic.twitter.com/KLCm78eXAQ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 16, 2022

A subsequent post from Fortnite insider Shiina adds further credence to the rumor, as the Twitter user notes that Fortnite content creator and Epic partner MidaRado confirmed the veracity of the Itachi and Hinata skins.

Independent of yesterday's magazine leak, the "Itachi" and "Hinata" skins have been confirmed to me by @MidaRado, who has reliable insider information. If anyone had doubts that the image of the new Naruto skins is real, this is your confirmation. pic.twitter.com/bQEESyJCPX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 16, 2022

At the time of writing, Epic Games has yet to address the imagery making the rounds. And precedent suggests the publisher won’t say a word until it’s ready to actually share details.

Advertisement

Fortunately, those looking forward to Fortnite’s Naruto Rivals skins will not have to wait too much longer for concrete information. Epic plans to deploy the crossover event on Thursday, June 23.