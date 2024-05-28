Fortnite glitch lets players claim Mythic Nitro Cars without Medallions

Fortnite players found a glitch that unlocks access to Mythic Nitro Cars without recovering Medallions from defeated NPC bosses.

The advent of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 introduced Mythic Cars, rare, nitro-powered vehicles that players can only recover after beating certain boss characters.

All three cars sit in locked cages scattered across the new Wasteland region. NPC bosses The Machinist, Megalo Don, and Ringmaster Scarr will drop a Medallion after being defeated. That Medallion then unlocks the cages housing each NPC’s respective ride.

However, crafty Fortnite users have already found a way to easily access the Mythic Cars without possessing a Medallion. Not long after Season 3’s launch, TikTok user zeussfvv shared footage of a strange new glitch.

Article continues after ad

If players walk up to a stored Mythic Car with a gas can in hand, they’re able to “jump and throw the gas can midair while holding [down the] mantle button.” This move mantles the character onto the gas can and phases them into the car’s cage.

Article continues after ad

From there, the user should hide behind the car, wait for another player to defeat the boss, and then hop in the vehicle once the other person grabs the Medallion and unlocks the cage.

Those interested in trying this should head to one of three Fortnite Mythic Cars as soon as they drop onto the Island.

Article continues after ad

The Machinist’s Lockjaw ride is locked inside of a Redline Rig garage, Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV sits in a building near Brutal Beachhead, and a cage beneath the Nitrodrome stows Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw.

However, it’s worth remembering that the Behemoth SUV and Lockjaw have a chance to randomly spawn alongside the Wasteland Warriors convoy. As such, one of these vehicles may travel around the map with Season 3’s War Bus.