Fortnite most-played creative map celebrates with its own Christmas live event

Fortnite’s Winterfest may have wrapped up its live events, but one of its most-played Creative maps threw its own holiday bash. On December 25, a special Christmas celebration kept the festivities alive.

Fortnite is no stranger to holiday celebrations. Winterfest has become a staple over the years. Players can open presents with skins like Santa Dogg, and enjoy festive map changes, including a POI with Mariah Carey.

This year, Winterfest began on December 20 and will run until January 7, 2025. Highlights include Mariah Carey defrosting and performing All I Want for Christmas is You, but don’t fret if you missed the live events – the celebration didn’t stop there.

Article continues after ad

Even after the live events wrapped up, Fortnite’s holiday cheer continued. If you were looking for even more of that jolly holiday spirit, one of Fortnite’s most popular Creative maps brought the Christmas cheer to its own experience.

Fortnite creative map celebrates Christmas Wrath live event in 2024

Red vs. Blue, a fan-favorite mode known for its fast-paced, team-based gameplay, will host its holiday celebration on December 25 at 3 p.m. EST. This map pits players against each other in intense team deathmatches, with customizable arenas and various weapon loadouts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad







This holiday season, this game mode has slapped Christmas decorations like trees and snowmen all over a red-and-blue arena. Once the big timer hits zero, brace yourself for Christmas Wrath.

I’m guessing they’ll unvault every single Christmas weapon at once, and let the chaotic, jolly mayhem take over the place.

Red vs. Blue maps have become a staple of Fortnite’s Creative mode, often drawing in massive crowds, sometimes topping over 100,000 concurrent players. This mode’s simple yet thrilling gameplay, coupled with its festive updates, kept the holiday fun going for those who craved more.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s versatility is its secret weapon, with events like Winterfest and Creative modes like Red vs. Blue keeping players engaged year-round. Its dedicated player base remains as strong as ever, especially with the added excitement of first-person mode.