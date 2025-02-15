Fortnite x Mortal Kombat Mythics revealed in Season 2 leak

A Fortnite leak has outed the two Mortal Kombat-themed Mythic items that players can expect to see in the Season 2 crossover.

Epic Games has already unveiled much of what’s in store for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. The seasonal update entitled Lawless will feature a Battle Pass that includes several original Fortnite skins like Midas and Big Dill.

To the delight of Mortal Kombat fans, Sub-Zero will also debut in the Season 2 Battle Pass, with Scorpion set to arrive on an unspecified date later in the season. While rumors have suggested the MK collab will additionally feature themed Mythics, Epic Games remains silent on the specifics.

According to a new leak, though, the rumored Mythic items will take inspiration from two of Mortal Kombat’s most famous ninjas.

Mortal Kombat Mythics leaked for Season 2 Fortnite collab

Trusted leaker FNBRintel has discovered details about the Mythic items slated to arrive during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

In a post on Twitter/X, the leaker claimed one item will come in the form of Sub-Zero’s Ice Gauntlets.

Meanwhile, Epic has reportedly modeled the second Mythic after Scorpion’s iconic harpoon-like spear. The Scorpion Mythic will even include a sound cue that plays his “Get Over Here” audio whenever the spear hits a player, FNBRintel added.

As of writing, little else is known about the upcoming Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collab. The Sub-Zero skin Epic revealed has the fighter donning his classic attire, complete with an eye scar to suggest this Sub-Zero is Kuai Liang, the second person to adopt the blue ninja mantle.

Details about the character’s Back Bling, Pickaxe, and whether or not players can anticipate alternate styles presently remains under wraps.

It’s also unclear if the Scorpion skin will be decked out in garb from the original trilogy like his nemesis or if he’ll wear something a bit more modern.