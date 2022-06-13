Fortnite PlayStation Store ad hints at future Morbius collaboration

A recent Fortnite ad in the PlayStation Store is giving fans reason to believe an upcoming Morbius collaboration could be on the way, fueling memes and rumors of previous leaks.

While Fortnite players can’t wait for it to be Morbin’ Time in the battle royale, Epic Games have yet to confirm an official crossover between its game and Marvel’s Living Vampire.

That remains to be the case, but it seems as if some clues are tipping people off that Epic may be moving ahead with a Morbius Fortnite collection in some capacity.

Aside from some in-game screenshots that have apparently been leaked, people have been spotting a Fortnite ad on PlayStation that seemingly takes some cues from the Morbius movie.

The latest PlayStation Store signage for Fortnite has the game’s logo in front of what people believe to be a reference to the Morbius film.

The same blue, hazy effect that can be throughout Morbius and its posters can be spotted in the recent Fortnite ad that makes people believe a crossover is in the cards.

Though it’s not concrete, the post only fueled rumors of a Fortnite x Morbius crossover bundle of some sort, especially after apparent leaks showed off Michael Morbius donning his orange jumpsuit in the game.

After multiple stints in theaters, people are hoping Fortnite can add to the meme-famous film’s legacy with what’s sure to be a popular in-game skin.

Morbius coming to fortnite is the only thing I wanted to see before I die pic.twitter.com/xI2fL6OB0O — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) June 13, 2022

Of course, until Epic Games confirm any such promotion, people should take the leaks with a grain of salt.

But the possibility gave Fortnite fans plenty of reasons to be excited, seeing as the potential to revive the infamous meme in the popular battle royale might not be too much of a stretch.

Epic have had massive success porting other films into Fortnite before, and we’ll just have to wait and see if they move forward with a Morbius collab soon.