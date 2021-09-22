The Epic Games and Apple legal battle has been going on for quite some time now, and we’ve seen some drastic developments recently, but more news has surfaced surrounding Fortnite’s return to the iOS store.

While Epic Games have been releasing new content into Fortnite, as we saw with the release of Season 8, they’re still battling against technology giants, Apple, in court.

The legal fight between the two corporations first stemmed back in August 2020, and, in the time since, we’ve seen some major breakthroughs in the case.

One such example is a recent one decided at the beginning of September, which declared Apple victorious, due to Epic Games breaching their contract, leading the latter to pay back nearly $3.5 million.

Now, CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney has been notified of a new fixture that may lead to Fortnite not returning to the App Store for nearly half a decade.

Fortnite might not return to Apple devices for another 5 years

With the news of Apple winning the legal battle between the two monstrous cooperations, there’s been quite a bit of news appearing in the days following the court’s ruling.

With many Fortnite mobile content creators such as Ducky moving on from the game, they may be devastated to hear that it doesn’t look likely that Fortnite is going to return to the App Store any time soon.

This comes in a new letter obtained by Tim Sweeney, who is the current CEO and Founder over at Epic Games. Sweeney noted via Twitter that “Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process.”

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

This new document essentially means that Fortnite isn’t coming back to iOS devices for up to half a decade, shutting down all hope Fortnite fans had that they would be able to play the game on their favorite smartphone.