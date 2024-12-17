Fortnite’s newest emote shames you for not owning Lionel Messi skin

Fortnite has upped its petty game. Its newest emote, #1 Fan Llama, actively shames you for skipping Messi’s skin.

Released on December 13, 2024, the Lionel Messi cosmetics have taken Fortnite’s Item Shop by storm. Players can grab the full Messi bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, netting 10 items, or buy pieces à la carte.

The bundle includes two skins – Lionel Messi in his iconic jersey and Streetwear Spark Messi in casual threads – plus matching pickaxes, back blings, and two emotes.

Among them is the cheeky #1 Fan Llama emote. On social media, Fortnite unveiled the emote’s unusual mechanics.

Fortnite’s #1 Fan Llama emote says Baaa if you don’t own the Messi skin

On X, Epic Games explained how this emote works: “This emote? GOATed. The #1 Fan Llama Emote will only play ‘Messi’ when used while wearing either the Lionel Messi or Streetwear Spark Messi Outfit, and plays ‘Baaa’ when wearing any other outfit.”

Translation? If you’re not rocking Messi, you’re basically a sheep.

Naturally, the internet had opinions. Messi fans are thrilled, calling it a clever homage to the soccer legend’s “Greatest of All Time” status. They’re even sharing gifs of real-life Messi with actual goats.

Ronaldo stans, however, have flocked to the comments demanding Fortnite balance the scales with a CR7 skin. “CR7 the real GOAT,” they said.

This isn’t Fortnite’s first flirtation with exclusive emote interactions tied to specific skins. Most superhero or anime skins come with a flareup emote that switches from one skin style to another – like Goku’s aura animation for transforming into Super Saiyan style.

However, #1 Fan Llama is by far the sassiest. It doesn’t just celebrate Messi but subtly reveals Epic Games’ stance on football’s GOAT debate. It’s a bold move, doubling as a nod to Messi’s legendary status and a nudge to open your wallet.

That said, Epic Games isn’t known for locking down allegiances for long. After all, DC skins popped up even after Epic and Disney locked lips earlier this year in a billion-dollar partnership.