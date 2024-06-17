Fortnite leak signals classic Marvel skins are returning

According to a leak, Fortnite’s Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack will return, with skins for the likes of Captain Marvel included.

Epic Games released the first Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack in December 2020, specifically as part of a Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Priced at $24.99, the Marvel-themed bundle added Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster skins to Fortnite. The pack additionally included a backbling, pickaxe, and glider for each of the three characters.

While players could only purchase the bundle for a limited time, it has returned in the years since then, and most recently hit the Item Shop in September 2023.

Leaker iFireMonkey claims Fortnite’s Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack is coming back in the near future.

There’s no rumored date for the content’s return, but datamined information marks September 1, 2024 as its last day of availability. However, a line of text in the datamine also notes “it may return in the future.”

As shown in the leaked image above, the three characters and their respective items aren’t all that will return in the Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack. Prospective buyers can also look forward to accessing LEGO versions of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster.

While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed any plans to revisit Fortnite’s Marvel Royalty and Warriors content, such a potential update does align with rumors claiming another Marvel-themed season will go live when Chapter 5 Season 4 launches in August.

These uncorroborated leaks also hint that the supposed Marvel season will bring back Galactus, who last appeared during an event in December 2020.

At present, Fortnite is in the middle of Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked, which introduced chaotic car combat to the mix. Epic won’t confirm what to expect from Season 4 until days before the season drops.