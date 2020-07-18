Fortnite map changes in July 18 update: Craggy Cliffs return and more

The water level across the Fortnite map has fallen once again, giving way to a few new map changes. Here, we run you through what's changed - including the return of Craggy Cliffs.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, the battle royale island was pretty much submerged in water – with only a few fan-favorite landing spots remaining intact. Though, as the season has progressed, the water has started to lower.

Back on July 11, we got our first set of really big map changes with quite a decent amount of water lowering and giving Risky Reels back to players as well as some minimal changes that could also be spotted.

Now, though, the water has lowered once again but this time, the changes have taken a step forward with the return of Craggy Cliffs and a pretty normal Pleasant Park.

Fortnite Map Changes – July 18

The map changes came at around 3 am EST on July 18 with YouTuber Kanga being the first to give fans a summary of what has gone down.

The headline change is the return of Craggy Cliffs. The northern point of interest is no longer fully underwater with the majority of buildings being explorable again. However, one or two buildings remain submerged.

Pleasant Park and The Authority have also seen interesting changes. Pleasant is back to its original form with the crash pads and water nowhere to be seen. As for The Authority, you will now need another set of stairs to build your way in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLK6Zdtj-QM

On top of those, there are general changes to the amount of water in certain areas. For example, Dirty Docks looks closer to returning while roads near Holly Hedges are more accessible.

The Shark is also closer to a return as well but is still pretty submerged. Though, we have lost some of the small islands dotted around the map at points like around Rickety Rig and Slurpy Swamp.

All of these changes are seemingly building to the map returning to its normal, non-water based form but that is still some time away.

Before we get to that point, cars should be available to drive across the dry roads and bridges that have popped up with leakers noting that the vehicle should drop around July 21.