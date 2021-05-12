Fortnite map: All map changes in Season 6, POIs and locations - Dexerto

Fortnite is home to one of the most colorful and ever-evolving maps in gaming. Epic Games is constantly changing the map, and every week there seems to be something new for players to check out.

Fortnite has remained as one of the highest-player battle royales for over four years now, and it is easy to see why. Epic Games has stayed constant with their commitment to maintaining the game over the years, and this has come in the form of an ample amount of fresh changes each season.

The map has always been one of the biggest talking points, as players are accustomed to game-breaking changes with the release of every season. Now, with Chapter 2 Season 6 dwindling down, fans are amped for the new content. But, if you have not been playing much and want to jump back in, then it is a good idea to get up to speed with all the map changes!

Current Fortnite Season 6 map

We are well into Season 6, and the map has experienced some adjustments since it was released back on March 16. The new season implemented a lot of changes, and this came in the form of some brand new POIs and terrain for players to explore.

Check out the current Season 6 map as of the latest patch down below:

Fortnite Season 6 locations and POIs

With the addition of some new POIs at the onset of Season 6, there are plenty of locations for players to check out.

While as noted above, there are some locations that have remained unchanged since Chapter 2 first premiered back in the Fall of 2019.

Lazy Lakes

Slurpy Swamps

Sweaty Sands

Retail Row

Catty Corner

Misty Meadows

Steamy Stacks

Craggy Cliffs

Coral Castle

Stealthy Stronghold

The Spire (NEW)

Boney Burbs (NEW)

Colossal Crops (NEW)

The latter three POIs are brand new this season, and they are all placed within the new sandy colorful terrain Epic has added this season.

All map changes

Like any Fortnite season, Epic has been implementing bi-weekly updates to spice up their game every now and then. With these updates, they usually tweak the map to some degree, adding or removing certain aspects in POIs that eagle-eyed players will notice right away.

This season has for the better part been the same, but the changes have not been as significant as seasons past. In the 16.30 update a few weeks ago, Epic added a new Batman-themed location for players to find within Slurpy Swamp. This correlated with the release of the new Batman skins in the Item Shop.

Secret location in Fortnite Batman small base pic.twitter.com/1CxUAV14Po — BrickMaster.5 (@BrickMaster817) April 28, 2021

The new 16.40 update added a small island to the south of the Fortnite map. This location is the home to Orella, and players can find some amazing loot here.

We cannot wait to see how the map is going to change in the coming weeks with the eventual release of Season 7.

