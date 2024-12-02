Fortnite Chapter 6 Magic Mosses location hides secret Legendary loot cave

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1’s Magic Mosses area hides a secret cave filled with Legendary Chests.

Though Chapter 6 just started, the Fortnite community has already unearthed a few noteworthy in-game secrets.

One such area can be found in Nightshift Forest, whose hidden Vault requires players to meet with an NPC, find a Vault Key, and more. However, it’s clear that some of the new chapter’s secrets demand a little less effort.

For example, the Magic Mosses named location plays host to a loot cave tucked behind cleverly hidden pathways.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s Magic Mosses locale hides a secret loot cave

A user named Thatguy7658 has shared gameplay footage of themselves uncovering the Magic Mosses loot cave. The only item players need is an Air Sprite before breaking through the wooden floor in the POI’s center structure.

After chopping through two floors, the second of which houses a regular chest, users will fall into a large pool of water underground.

Article continues after ad

A wall behind two stone turtles will suddenly open thanks to the Air Sprite, then lead into a stony passageway whose back wall can be broken down with a pickaxe.

Article continues after ad

The Magic Mosses loot cave will appear after the wall tumbles, revealing several of Fortnite’s Legendary Chests sparkling nearby.

These types of finds have only added to the joy that the Fortnite community already feels following the Chapter 6 update, which brought in a new map, weapons, and overhauled movement mechanics.

One user wrote in the comments that they’re “in love with this season.” Another person shared a similar sentiment, applauding the developers for introducing so many new details, secrets, and Easter eggs.

Article continues after ad

Since the season just started, it’s possible other in-game secrets have yet to be unearthed. Plus, Epic Games has much more planned for Season 1, with Godzilla’s January 2025 arrival as a skin serving as but one example.