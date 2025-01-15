Fortnite made one “small” change to Festival that players absolutely love

Fortnite Festival has just received a minor QoL change that players absolutely love as they’re no longer stuck doing nothing.

Fortnite Festival has just received a ton of new additions, thanks to the Hatsune Miku update. An all-new Music Pass featuring the virtual idol is now live, along with Jam Tracks, cosmetics, and Battle Stage modes.

If that’s not enough, devs have added the ability to equip instruments as back blings and pickaxes, making them a lot more useful now that they can be used in the Battle Royale.

Among all these exciting additions, players have spotted one QoL change in the music mode that has just made things a lot more interesting.

As you’re likely already familiar with, not all instruments in songs featured in the Festival mode have equal parts. For example, some songs may have more vocal parts at the end of it, while others are a lot more instrument-focused.

Because of this, if you have no more bars left to hit at the end of the song, you’re usually forced to sit down and watch until the track is over and everyone else finishes their parts. This applies to every track even if you could emote in-between breaks before it gets to the end.

The good news is that’s no longer the case with the latest update. Once you’re done with your part, you get to enjoy the rest of the song, doing whichever emotes you have in your wheel instead of simply staring at your screen waiting for the track to end.

Players on social media are already praising Epic for adding this change. One user wrote, “Thank God. I remember playing Zombie when it was added and getting to do nothing for like two straight minutes. I have no idea why this wasn’t in the start.”

“This is going to be good with Walk This Way because now I can do an emote that works with it,” commented a different user.

“Small change but very welcomed,” one chimed in.

With Miku now taking over the spotlight for Festival, it’ll be interesting to see what other additions devs are cooking up next for the mode.