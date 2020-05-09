Fortnite Location Domination challenges part two leaked

A new Fortnite leak has revealed the second set of Location Domination challenges that are set to drop in the next update.

As the Fortnite seasons have rolled on, Epic Games has introduced new content to keep things fresh – usually in the way of having fans explore new locations, try different weapons, and even utilize the vehicles when necessary.

These tasks come in the form of challenges that offer up significant amounts of XP as a reward so that your battle pass can rocket up in levels. The newest set, Location Domination, is a bit of a grind but if you managed to tick off set one, well, set two is on the way and there is close to 1,000,000 XP to be earned.

Fortnite Location Domination challenges set two

The new set of challenges were revealed by reliable Fortnite iFireMonkey, who noted that the challenges would be going live on Thursday, May 14. Similarly to set one of the Location Domination challenges, the new tasks have three different tiers to complete, each having you fly around the map to different locations.

These include The Rig, Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, The Shark, Frenzy Farm, Weeping Woods, Holly Hedges, Salty Springs, and Misty Meadows. Each location has a different challenge including dealing damage, harvesting materials, using shields, or finding a certain type of item.

Eliminate 3/5/10 players or Henchmen at The Rig

Search 7/10/18 ammo boxes at Sweaty Sands

Eliminate 3/5/10 players or Henchmen at The Shark

Search 7/10/18 chests at Craggy Cliffs

Place Top 10 1/3/7 times after landing at Frenzy Farm

Collect 500/1500/300 Wood at Weeping Woods

Destroy 1/3/7 Teddy Bears at Holly Hedges

Apply 100/250/500 Shields or Healing at Shanty Town or The Orchard

Deal 300/900/2500 damage to players at Salty Springs

Catch 1/3/7 weapons at Misty Meadows

In 5 days part 2 of the Location Domination challenges will be released, granting another 900k total XP.



Here is an updated image showing the proper XP reward for each stage of the challenges. pic.twitter.com/YuKaM69KTQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 9, 2020

Completing each challenge also offers different XP rewards. The first level will bag you 10,000, the second 25,000, and the third and final level seeing you earn a whopping 55,000 XP.

Obviously, getting every challenge done and claiming all 900,000 XP will be a pretty monumental task but it’ll be well worth it if you’re desperate to level up your battle pass and claim some much-needed cosmetics.