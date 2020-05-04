Fortnite brings back Star Wars Lightsabers, but only for a few days

As part of Star Wars Day celebrations, Fortnite has re-added Lightsabers back into the battle royale, but you’ll have to be quick to take advantage of them before they disappear once again.

There’s nothing that screams Star Wars more than the Lightsaber. The iconic weapon has put villains to rest, and blood on the hands of others.

The four-decade-old franchise has been celebrated in Fortnite before, and to celebrate Star Wars Day, it’ll be making an appearance once again.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!



Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

Lightsabers were added back into Fortnite on May 3, just as the clock ticked over to May 4 in some parts of the world. The Mythic weapons come in four different styles, mimicking some of the franchise’s most popular characters:

Green: Luke’s Lightsaber

Red: Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber

Blue: Rey’s Lightsaber

Purple: Mace Windu’s Lightsaber

On top of that, certain limited-time cosmetics have returned to the shop. The Dark Side Emote, the Starfighters, Order & Peace bundles, and more have been added for players to pick up. If you missed them the first time, now’s your chance.

There is a great disturbance in the Force.



Get the Dark Side Emote along with the Starfighters and the Order and Peace Bundles, available in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/6ACnBKhCBS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

The Lightsabers first appeared in Fortnite back in December 2019 as part of the special Rise of the Skywalker event. However, they were quickly shunned by the community for being insanely overpowered.

While they brought a bunch of nostalgia value, their ability to deflect fire and their high damage output made them hugely broken in-game. Their inclusion for a short amount of time shouldn’t do much harm though.

There’s no better way to re-introduce them back in than on May 4. “May the fourth be with you,” or Star Wars Day, is pinned on the calendar to celebrate the 43 year old franchise. Nine films and a handful of spinoffs later, the space-opera story lives on the hearts of millions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4OSu-4xnFw

However, if you want to get your hands on the fabled Lightsabers, you’ll have to be quick. The Mythic weapons will only be available in Fortnite until May 6.

This gives players just a little over 48 hours to play around with them, so you shouldn’t have to worry about game balance for too long.