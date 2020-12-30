 Fortnite Lever Action Rifle: Where and how to complete 100 damage challenge - Dexerto
Fortnite Lever Action Rifle: Where and how to complete 100 damage challenge

Published: 30/Dec/2020 10:22

by Daniel Megarry
To complete the Lever Action Rifle challenge in Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown, you’ll need to find the weapon and deal 100 damage. Here’s everything you need to know.

Epic Games introduced a number of new features to its popular battle royale with the game’s winter update (v15.10), including snow-covered map areas, a new NPC, and a host of challenges called Operation Snowdown to complete.

It also brought a new weapon called the Lever Action Rifle into play. First teased as the ‘Cowboy repeater rifle’ by Epic, the weapon has already proven to be popular with players.

What is Fortnite’s Lever Action Rifle?

The new Lever Action Rifle weapon is a semi-automatic scopeless Sniper Rifle that uses Heavy Bullets. It appears to be a crossover between the vaulted Infantry Rifle and Hunting Rifle, and behaves similarly to a Shotgun.

It comes in three variants: Uncommon (52 damage), Rare (55 damage), and Epic (58 damage). There is supposedly a Legendary variant, but it’s currently not available in the game.

Operation Snowmando challenges are part of Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite.

Where to find Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite

Unlike the exotic weapons that have been introduced throughout Season 5, which need to be acquired from an NPC, the Lever Action Rifle is a normal weapon that can be found like most others in the game.

The Uncommon variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; the Rare variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; and the Rare variant can be found in chests, rare chests, or in supply drops.

You can also upgrade the Lever Action Rifle’s rarity by visiting an NPC capable of doing so.

How to complete 100 damage Snowdown challenge

The Operation Snowdown Challenge that involves the Lever Action Rifle requires the player to deal 100 damage with the weapon, which amounts to two solid body shots or one single headshot.

It’s a simple challenge, but there are ways to make it even easier. If you play in a different mode such as Team Rumble or the limited time mode Rally Royale, you’ll respawn when you die, meaning you’ll have more chance to find a Lever Action Rifle and deal damage.

Once you complete the challenge, you’ll unlock the Fish Fest Emoji, which can be equipped and used in the game whenever you like. You’ll have until January 5, 2021, to complete the challenge.

Remember, if you manage to complete nine Operation Snowdown quests, you’ll get the Snowmando skin, and if you complete 12 of them, you’ll get the Frost Squad skin.

New Fortnite exotic weapons leaked: SMG and AR with special abilities

Published: 29/Dec/2020 18:32

by Tanner Pierce
Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed 2 brand new exotic weapons that might be coming to the game in the near future, the Run Gun SMG and the Freeze AR, as well as another possible scrapped exotic. Here’s what you need to know about them, including what they do.

A few weeks back, a slew of exotic weapons were leaked within Fortnite, including a ton of new SMGs, ARs, and others but at the time we didn’t know much about them.

Now, some time later, we have full details on one of the weapons that got leaked, as well as a brand new one we hadn’t heard about previously.

Because they’re exotic, they all have special abilities that normal weapons don’t, allowing them to stand out from the crowd. Of course, these abilities also mean they’ll be highly sought after if you come across them in-game.

According to HYPEX, two new Exotic weapons could be coming to the game soon.

The first is the Run Gun SMG, which was previously leaked via datamining a few weeks back. While we didn’t know anything about them at the time, we now know via notable leaker HYPEX that it actually increases your character’s walking and running speeds.

HYPEX also points out that the model in-game for the Run Gun appears to be the currently vaulted Rapid Fire SMG, which was first introduced during Chapter 2: Season 2. It’s unknown whether or not this will change once the weapon becomes available in-game or if it’ll stick to this model.

In addition, a new Freeze AR was also leaked, which apparently “gives chiller trap effect to other players.” The Chiller is a currently vaulted trap that adds ice blocks to affected players feet, which allows them to slip and slide around with very little control.

Beyond that, HYPEX also leaked something called the Slurp Bazooka. No description was given for this, other than the fact that it might be scrapped, but if the name is anything to go by, then it could act similar to the bandage bazooka, but instead of firing bandages, it fires Slurp Juices.

Unfortunately, the only footage available is for the Run Gun SMG.

It’s also important to point out that there’s no release date for any of these weapons, meaning they could come out within a couple days or not at all, so you shouldn’t get your hopes up if one of these sounds interesting. Here’s hoping we learn more in the near future.