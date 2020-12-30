Fortnite Lever Action Rifle: Where and how to complete 100 damage challenge - Dexerto

To complete the Lever Action Rifle challenge in Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown, you’ll need to find the weapon and deal 100 damage. Here’s everything you need to know.

Epic Games introduced a number of new features to its popular battle royale with the game’s winter update (v15.10), including snow-covered map areas, a new NPC, and a host of challenges called Operation Snowdown to complete.

It also brought a new weapon called the Lever Action Rifle into play. First teased as the ‘Cowboy repeater rifle’ by Epic, the weapon has already proven to be popular with players.

What is Fortnite’s Lever Action Rifle?

The new Lever Action Rifle weapon is a semi-automatic scopeless Sniper Rifle that uses Heavy Bullets. It appears to be a crossover between the vaulted Infantry Rifle and Hunting Rifle, and behaves similarly to a Shotgun.

It comes in three variants: Uncommon (52 damage), Rare (55 damage), and Epic (58 damage). There is supposedly a Legendary variant, but it’s currently not available in the game.

Where to find Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite

Unlike the exotic weapons that have been introduced throughout Season 5, which need to be acquired from an NPC, the Lever Action Rifle is a normal weapon that can be found like most others in the game.

The Uncommon variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; the Rare variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; and the Rare variant can be found in chests, rare chests, or in supply drops.

You can also upgrade the Lever Action Rifle’s rarity by visiting an NPC capable of doing so.

Deal damage with the Lever Action Rifle to unlock the Fish Fest Emoji! Report to Snowmando to get the quest now. pic.twitter.com/J5JDOWD7cP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 29, 2020

How to complete 100 damage Snowdown challenge

The Operation Snowdown Challenge that involves the Lever Action Rifle requires the player to deal 100 damage with the weapon, which amounts to two solid body shots or one single headshot.

It’s a simple challenge, but there are ways to make it even easier. If you play in a different mode such as Team Rumble or the limited time mode Rally Royale, you’ll respawn when you die, meaning you’ll have more chance to find a Lever Action Rifle and deal damage.

Once you complete the challenge, you’ll unlock the Fish Fest Emoji, which can be equipped and used in the game whenever you like. You’ll have until January 5, 2021, to complete the challenge.

Remember, if you manage to complete nine Operation Snowdown quests, you’ll get the Snowmando skin, and if you complete 12 of them, you’ll get the Frost Squad skin.