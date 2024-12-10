Fortnite makes huge level cap change as players blitz through Chapter 6 Season 1

The level cap in Fortnite has been removed for Chapter 6 Season 1, and one player already sits at Level 1,014.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 started all players on even footing, but some users wasted no time rushing to hit the max level of 1,000.

Within days, players regretted the impatience, after finding themselves unable to progress through the OG Battle Pass because they’d already hit the level cap.

It was unclear if or how Epic Games would address such a rare occurrence, but a quick solution has already gone live.

One Fortnite player blazes past Level 1,000 after Epic removes level cap

As spotted by ItsADAMO (via ShiinaBR), Epic Games has eliminated the seasonal level cap for Chapter 6 Season 1. Fortnite players can now level up beyond 1,000 and still unlock Battle Pass rewards.

The proof is in the Level Leaderboards tracked by Fortnite.gg. At the time of writing, the leaderboards show that one dedicated player has already reached Level 1,014. Interestingly, a few other users sit just below them at Level 1,000.

Whether or not Level 1,000-plus players can continue leveling up without limits until Season 2 remains to be seen.

However, XP grinders will likely have a better understanding of this uncharted territory in the days and weeks ahead, even though each level still requires 80,000 XP.

This level cap change counts as one of many leveling-related adjustments Fortnite has received since Chapter 6 Season 1 kicked off on December 1. The chapter launched with a new unified XP system that nerfed XP gains across several game modes.

Following backlash from the community, Epic Games buffed the XP caps in Creative, LEGO, Fortnite OG, and Reload.

Even more balance adjustments may sit on the horizon, especially since Fortnite will soon play host to brand-new modes like Brick Life and Ballistic, the latter being a first-person 5v5 experience.