Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming New Year’s Eve 2021 in-game event

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:56

by Julian Young
Fortnite 2020 New Years Event With Logo
YouTube/Ali-A

New leaks on Reddit and Twitter have revealed what’s set to go down in the 2021 New Year’s event in Fortnite, which will take place across the world as 2020 comes to a close.

As Fortnite’s Zero Point season continues, Epic Games has provided players with exciting content to sink their teeth into. A new battle pass, cosmetics, and the winter-themed Operation Snowdown event are keeping players busy as the year winds down.

While Operation Snowdown will be active in Fortnite until January 5, there will also be a smaller in-game event to celebrate the change from 2020 to 2021 on New Year’s Eve.

Some new leaks posted to Reddit and Twitter have revealed what players will be treated to as the Fortnite servers switch over to the new year.

Fortnite New Years Event 2020 In-Game
YouTube / SinX6
It appears players will be treated to an in-game New Year’s event similar to the one from last year.

In a Reddit post by ‘u/DrpyCatty’, a player can be seen observing some special visual effects in-game. Colored spotlights shine up from the ground, and multicolored fireworks displays can be seen in the sky during the short clip.

In addition, a glowing ball of light can be seen hovering in the sky after the fireworks have faded. This seems to be a single effect – similar to the disco ball drop from the 2020 event – so this could be a hint that Epic has something similar planned for 2021.

Here’s an early look at some of the New Years’ event effects! (via @m1fnbr) from FortniteLeaks

Another short clip tweeted out by content creator ‘InTheShadeYT’ shows a different perspective of the visuals. The clip also seems to confirm the single light in u/DrpyCatty’s video will be similar to the Disco balls in previous events.

While the 2021 New Year’s event is not on the same level as something like Operation Snowdown, it is still a nice way for players to gather in-game and enjoy a quick celebration event to ring in the new year.

The responses on Reddit seem to be split, with some community members criticizing the similarities to the visuals from 2020’s New Year’s event. Others seem more satisfied, with one user saying “Don’t fix what’s not broken.”

If Fortnite’s 2021 New Year’s event is similar to those from the last couple of years, the festivities should occur as each time zone crosses into the new year. Players should make sure to be in-game before midnight (their time) if they want to take part in the Fortnite festivities.

7 best vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback

Published: 25/Dec/2020 23:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite best vaulted weapons
Epic Games

From the Pump Shotgun to the Star Wars Lightsaber, here are seven of the best vaulted weapons that need to return to Fortnite.

Epic Games regularly updates its popular battle royale with new vehicles, epic crossover skins, significant map changes, and of course exciting weapons to keep things fresh for players each season.

But when the devs give with one hand, they take away with the other. New weapons mean old ones get taken away – a practice referred to as vaulting – and it’s a continuous source of unrest among Fortnite players.

Sometimes vaulting can be for the benefit of the game, helping to level the playing field when certain weapons are too overpowered. Other times, they’re simply not being used enough to keep them around.

But when your favorite weapon gets vaulted it can be incredibly frustrating. We’ve rounded up seven of the most-loved vaulted weapons that need to make a comeback in the future. Chapter 2, Season 6, maybe?

Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotgun Fortnite

Chapter 2, Season 5 was a hit with Fortnite fans, and managed to tempt back plenty of gamers who’d previously given up on the franchise. But one change that didn’t go down too well was the removal of the Pump Shotgun.

The fan-favorite weapon has been vaulted and unvaulted more times than we can count, with the explanation being that it’s used too often for eliminations. The Charge Shotgun is acting as a stand-in for Season 5, but it’s just not the same. Bring the Pump Shotgun back please, Epic.

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Stark Industries Energy Rifle Fortnite

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite brought a huge number of Marvel skins, points of interest, and weapons to The Island. One of our favorites was the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, which features a sleek Iron Man-inspired design and has different stats depending on whether you’re aiming or hip-firing.

Given that the Energy Rifle was so heavily linked to the Marvel-themed season, it’s unlikely we’ll see it make a comeback soon. But there’s always potential, especially if another Marvel crossover happens in the future.

Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Fortnite

One of the major benefits of the Light Machine Gun is its ability to take down enemy structures with ease thanks to its high magazine capacity, making it a great addition to your lineup when taking on squads.

Unfortunately, like the Pump Shotgun, the Light Machine Gun is another weapon that was vaulted in Chapter 2, Season 5. Fingers crossed it comes back soon.

Lightsaber

Fortnite Lighsaber

They might not be the most useful weapons in Fortnite as they require you to get up-close and personal with opponents to deal any damage, but there’s no denying that running around The Island with a Lightsaber that can fend off bullets is an epic prospect – especially if you’ve got a Rey or Finn skin to elevate the scene.

Lightsabers were first introduced as part of a Star Wars crossover, and later made a brief reappearance to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, 2020. Hopefully, they’ll make another comeback soon – and bring some more Star Wars skins along with them.

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle Fortnite

Assault Rifles are always going to be near the top of any Fortnite weapons ranking, and for good reason; they’re a reliable choice that can fend off both close-range and long-distance opponents. One of the best in class is the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

The gun has a headshot multiplier of x2.0 and a scope that magnifies by 2x, already making it a formidable weapon. But the best feature is the thermal sight, which highlights not only enemies but nearby loot containers too. Sadly, it’s been vaulted for a while now.

Mounted Turret

Fortnite Mounted Turret

Technically, the Mounted Turret is classified as a trap item, but it’s a gun that shoots bullets so we’re including it on our list. While it comes with the risk of overheating, the turret also has unlimited ammo, making it a formidable offense in Fortnite.

It’s a whole lot of fun to use, and the fact that anyone can take command of it once it’s placed only makes it more chaotic. It was overpowered and glitchy, so we can see why it was removed, but we’d still love to see it back on The Island soon.

Rapid Fire SMG

Fortnite Rapid Fire SMG

Capable of a whopping 255 damage per second, the Rapid Fire SMG certainly lives up to its name. It’s one of the best close-range weapons in Fortnite history — even popular streamer SypherPK called it the “most underrated” gun in the game.

Sadly the Rapid Fire SMG remains vaulted for now, but as it’s not linked to a specific theme or season like other weapons in the game, there’s every chance we’ll see it return in the future.