Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming New Year’s Eve 2021 in-game event

New leaks on Reddit and Twitter have revealed what’s set to go down in the 2021 New Year’s event in Fortnite, which will take place across the world as 2020 comes to a close.
As Fortnite’s Zero Point season continues, Epic Games has provided players with exciting content to sink their teeth into. A new battle pass, cosmetics, and the winter-themed Operation Snowdown event are keeping players busy as the year winds down.
While Operation Snowdown will be active in Fortnite until January 5, there will also be a smaller in-game event to celebrate the change from 2020 to 2021 on New Year’s Eve.
Some new leaks posted to Reddit and Twitter have revealed what players will be treated to as the Fortnite servers switch over to the new year.
In a Reddit post by ‘u/DrpyCatty’, a player can be seen observing some special visual effects in-game. Colored spotlights shine up from the ground, and multicolored fireworks displays can be seen in the sky during the short clip.
In addition, a glowing ball of light can be seen hovering in the sky after the fireworks have faded. This seems to be a single effect – similar to the disco ball drop from the 2020 event – so this could be a hint that Epic has something similar planned for 2021.
Here’s an early look at some of the New Years’ event effects! (via @m1fnbr) from FortniteLeaks
Another short clip tweeted out by content creator ‘InTheShadeYT’ shows a different perspective of the visuals. The clip also seems to confirm the single light in u/DrpyCatty’s video will be similar to the Disco balls in previous events.
Here's an in-game look at what should happen during the New Years event!
A large rift will open alongside a bunch of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ADcWqCTDJa
— InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 23, 2020
While the 2021 New Year’s event is not on the same level as something like Operation Snowdown, it is still a nice way for players to gather in-game and enjoy a quick celebration event to ring in the new year.
The responses on Reddit seem to be split, with some community members criticizing the similarities to the visuals from 2020’s New Year’s event. Others seem more satisfied, with one user saying “Don’t fix what’s not broken.”
If Fortnite’s 2021 New Year’s event is similar to those from the last couple of years, the festivities should occur as each time zone crosses into the new year. Players should make sure to be in-game before midnight (their time) if they want to take part in the Fortnite festivities.