Fortnite leaks reveal new Avatar, Iron Man & Jujutsu Kaisen crossovers

The final update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is here and brings crossovers with Avatar, a new Iron Man skin, and a second set of Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Crossovers are nothing new in Fortnite at this point, but the community is always hyped to see the next major franchises coming to the battle royale. In Chapter 6 alone, we’ve seen the likes of Godzilla and Cyberpunk 2077 appear.

Now, with the 33.30 update live, even more major collabs have been revealed as we head towards Chapter 6 Season 2 on February 21.

Avatar crossover coming to Fortnite according to leaks

After the patch started to roll out, leakers found files referencing Avatar, James Cameron’s box-office-shattering movie franchise. While no skins were mentioned, HYPEX revealed that both Jake’s (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) Banshees will be coming to Fortnite.

In the Avatar universe, Banshees are winged creatures that the Na’vi bond with and use to fly around Pandora.

Based on this information, it’s possible that they could be Gliders added to the store as part of a larger Avatar bundle. Alternatively, they could also appear on the map itself as a method of getting around the island quickly.

“Customizable” Iron Man skin leaked

Avatar isn’t the only major franchise coming to Fortnite, as it appears that another Marvel crossover is on the cards. This time, it’s a brand-new Iron Man skin that will be fully customizable.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Tony Stark has featured in the game, as he was the final Battle Pass skin of Chapter 2 Season 4. However, this cosmetic offered little customization and only came with options for taking the helmet off or keeping it on.

Players will reportedly have the choice of four different styles and colors, including a Doom variant that’s likely inspired by the news that Robert Downey Jr. is playing the character in Avengers: Doomsday.

New Jujutsu Kaisen skins

Dataminers also found references to a new Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, bringing a fresh batch of skins. According to Shiina, the first confirmed skin is Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most powerful sorcerers and main antagonists from the anime.

A handful of other sets were also uncovered, but these only had codenames and couldn’t be identified right away. They were listed in the files as TealChicken, RootWater, and PowerfulSky.

The leakers didn’t mention released dates for any of these collabs, but they are all expected to arrive before Chapter 6 Season 2 begins. It’s also worth remembering that this is all based on leaks and nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games at the time of writing.

In the meantime, there are plenty of free skins you can unlock before the next major update.