Fortnite leaks reveal MrBeast Burger x Fortnite crossover

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast may be collaborating with Epic Games after new leaks revealed an upcoming MrBeast Burger crossover with Fortnite.

MrBeast has seemingly done it all when it comes to his YouTube career, but entering the realm of Fortnite remains unchecked.

Following the launch of a new MrBeast Feastables competition, fresh leaks are purporting that Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is bringing his line of delightful snacks to Epic Games’ popular battle royale.

Alongside this tasty crossover, fans of the YouTube megastar are convinced MrBeast might even receive his own Icon series skin.

MrBeast Feastables crossover with Fortnite revealed at FNCS 2022

Attendees at the Fortnite Championship Invitational 2022 were able to get an initial glance of a future MrBeast x Fortnite crossover, which quickly made its way to social media.

Shared by reliable leakers such as iFireMonkey and HYPEX, an array of new promotional material showcases a banner adorned with “MrBeastBurger x Fortnite.”

The exciting promotional area also includes the likes of a giant MrBeast Burger for fans to admire.

MrBeast Fortnite Icon Series Skin could be in the works

While specific information on the upcoming crossover is limited, fans of MrBeast believe that Epic Games could unveil an Icon series skin to honor the YouTuber.

Back in June, MrBeast playfully joked with Fortnite streamer Ninja amid a “big announcement.”

Though an Icon series skin never came to fruition, it is possible to expect MrBeast’s arrival in Fortnite, which would see him join an Icon roster containing Ninja, Ali-A, Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande.

In the meantime, be sure to stay updated with Fortnite’s latest challenges and the beginning of Chapter 3, Season 4 later this year.