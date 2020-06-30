Fortnite leaks suggest Captain America coming as surprise Season 3 skin

Fortnite has had Deadpool and Aquaman arrive in Chapter 2 so far ⁠— now it looks like Marvel’s Captain America will be the next comic book hero to debut in Epic’s battle royale, according to new leaks found after the recent v13.20 update.

The star-spangled superhero’s Season 3 debut seems to have been confirmed after Fortnite data miners FortTory and VastBlastt uncovered Captain America’s shield in the v13.20 files. Another asset file, marked “M_UI_Marvel_Series_Store,” was also found.

Advertisement

According to VastBlastt, Cap’s iconic vibranium shield will have two uses in-game. The shield is expected to operate as both a backbling cosmetic piece, and as a pickaxe. FortTory added that it “can be used as a backbling and as a pickaxe.”

Seems like there will be an upcoming Captain America Shield backbling/pickaxe based on the following strings:



-"CAPTAIN AMERICA'S SHIELD"

-"Captain America's shield is as indestructible as his will."

-"Equip Cap's Shield as a BACK BLING or PICKAXE!" — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) June 30, 2020

Cap's shield can be used as a Backbling and as a Pickaxe https://t.co/TuxKti3HCY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Captain America skin to be released on July 4th

Cap’s shield won’t be arriving in Fortnite alone, however ⁠— the man himself is also reportedly set to debut in the battle royale as the July 4th surprise skin, according to HYPEX and FNBRHQ. There had been question marks around the mystery celebration skin up to this point.

Advertisement

This lines up with a teaser Epic Games added to their unofficial patch notes. The developers revealed in the exclusive email blast that "a mighty arrival is coming to the Item Shop this week". They also added that Fortnite players should "stay tuned."

Captain America is the July 4th surprise skin! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Captain America textures has been found within the files! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/dxxy4fJG2d — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) June 30, 2020

Which Captain America will debut in Fortnite Season 3?

The shield and assets do confirm Captain America will be arriving in Fortnite, but considering Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans from 2011 until 2019) handed the ‘Cap’ mantle to Sam Wilson during Endgame (2019), it could be either character.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The skin variant being based on Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) would make a lot of sense; the character is set to make his debut as Captain America in the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” due to be released in August.

Advertisement

Captain America joins growing Fortnite Marvel Series skin line

Captain America arriving in Fortnite as a Season 3 cosmetic would be far from the first time a Marvel character skin has been released in Epic’s battle royale. In fact, the Marvel Series already boasts eight different hero outfits.

The First Avenger would be only the third superhero from the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe series to get a Fortnite skin. Black Widow and Star-Lord were available during the Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame event. Black Widow’s variant was re-released recently to coincide with her titular movie’s promotional run.

Cap’s shield has appeared in Fortnite before, during the aforementioned movie crossover event in 2019. It was available during the Avengers Endgame LTM as one of the mode’s mythic weapons. The super-rare weapon could block bullets.

Advertisement

Fortnite’s bumper v13.20 patch also added the highly-anticipated Flare Gun, and dropped water levels slightly. Read all the details and changes here.

If cosmetics are more your thing, there was also a bunch of those added to the code after the v13.20 update. ‘Dad Bod Jonesy’ headlined the new skin variants, and an Anti-Christ style Darkheart cosmetic skin was also added.