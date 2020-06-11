Fortnite leakers reveal more changes coming to The Agency in Season 3

Fortnite leakers have revealed an early look at some of the map changes expected for The Agency following the Device event at the end of Season 2.

The release of Fortnite’s third season has been highly anticipated by fans of the battle royale after Epic Games announced multiple delays for the new content update, which was originally planned for April 30.

With the mysterious Device event expected to take place on June 17, there have been many theories on what exactly Fortnite’s map will look like for Season 3, however, leakers have provided a full look at the expected Agency POI after uncovering some new game files.

While there has been previous leaks for The Agency, revealing that much of the building will likely be damaged during the in-game event, more changes have seemingly been found in the game’s files.

Fortnite leaker amrsatrio highlighted that among these new changes will be a hidden door that should open up beneath the statue inside of the popular location.

Little is known about this new hole in the ground, but many have suggested that it could have a part to play in the upcoming Device event and that it could explain some of the destruction caused to The Agency.

Another Fortnite leaker, SizzyLeaks, rendered out an example of this new hatch and the Agency as it might appear in Season 3, revealing that the landscape was much more open compared to previous seasons.

It remains unclear if these doors will have any practical use if they were to be added in Season 3, but it could possibly lead to a new point-of-interest under where The Agency stands.

I decided to recreate and texture Agency Hole umap with armisto photos, this can be not perfect because like always I do that in Unreal Engine 4, I hope you like it. ?

*possible spoiler* | #Fortnite #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/rxrFY4gUiw — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) June 9, 2020

As with any data leaks for Fortnite, it is worth noting that Epic Games can still change many details before the end of Season 2 rolls around.

The in-game timer for the Device event is set to expire shortly and players will be able to catch all of the action live in-game on June 17.