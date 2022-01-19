Fortnite leaker reveals popular Warzone feature coming soon

A renowned Fortnite leaker his hinted that a major feature from Warzone is due to arrive in Epic Games’ battle royale, and it could change the game up completely.

Over the years, every battle royale title has borrowed features from its competitors in order to stay ahead of the competition. For example, Fortnite added in Reboot Vans after the popularity of Apex Legends’ Respawn Beacons.

While each of the main BR titles offer something unique from one another, it’s no secret that they look to each other for inspiration.

That looks set to continue, now, with a very popular Warzone feature due to arrive in Fortnite, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

According to popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Fortnite is set to borrow yet another mobility and movement feature from Call of Duty battle royale phenomenon Warzone.

In a January 18 tweet, they said: “Epic are working on a ‘Tactical Sprint’ mechanic. When activated, your camera will shake just like when you slide!”

This comes just weeks after Epic added sliding to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 3, allowing players to more smoothly navigate their way around the island or traverse down hills.

HYPEX doesn’t provide a timeframe for when to expect tactical sprinting to arrive in Fortnite, so we shouldn’t expect it any time soon, if at all.

Tactical Sprint has proven pretty popular in Warzone, but whether Fortnite players are equally as excited should it arrive in the game remains to be seen.

This might not even be the biggest change in Fortnite, however. In the January 18 update, Tilted Towers arrived back in the game, exactly how we all remember it, and it’s already become just as popular as it was back in Fortnite’s heyday.