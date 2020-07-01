Fortnite leaker reveals final stage of Season 3 map

Epic Games haven't yet revealed what's happening with the Fortnite map in the future, but one leaker appears to have revealed some big changes are in the pipeline.

The island was always going to be given a refresh in Season 3, that was clear even from the limited information data miners were leaking ahead of schedule, and even more so when puddles started to appear all over the map.

However, not many might have expected just how drastically the rising water levels would impact the way everybody plays the battle royale game, following the activation of the Doomsday Device in-game.

Now that the initial damage has been done, players may be wondering what's next for them.

If the sea levels continue to rise at the current rate, soon enough the Battle Bus driver is going to have to start steering them higher into the sky to allow people to drop.

That's probably not going to happen, though. According to leaker VollMitBotox, previously wiped away points of interest like Sweaty Sands will actually be returning by the time the season ends, with sea levels lowering again.

As seen in the map below, it's not just Sweaty making its comeback (if the graphic turns out to be accurate) as the entire landscape will go back to pretty much the same state it was when we saw it in Season 2, Chapter 2.

Now, this apparent leak would seemingly debunk the potential arrival of Aquaman's home, Atlantis, from springing up as other data miners have suggested in recent times.

After all, if something like that was to spring up on the map, you would think it would be visible when the water goes back to normal.

Obviously, take these leaks with a pinch of salt just like you would any other, but it looks like Fortnite players could be finding their feet mainly on dry land once again before long.