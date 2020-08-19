Fortnite leaker claims Season 4 to be based on Marvel superhero

Epic Games might well have had their Fortnite Season 4 plans leaked ahead of schedule, as one data miner claims another Marvel superhero will be the star of the show when the next update hits.

The game developers have been doing this for a few seasons now, to be fair, with heroes. Season 2 of Chapter 2 featured Deadpool, and then season 3 brought Aquaman to the battle royale game. So, which one is coming next – you may be wondering.

There are a few big data miners in the FN community, some of which are more reliable than others. HYPEX, who leaks almost everything ahead of time, has dropped some serious hints about the upcoming major patch.

This time it's not in the form of a data mine, though, but a "source."

Fortnite Season 4 theme and skin leaked?

Players will be wondering what's next for the popular battle royale title, which some would argue is once again in need of a refresh.

Well, Thor and that gigantic hammer of his might soon be on the menu.

On August 19, HYPEX tweeted: "I've seen some of you guess this already, but yeah Season 4 *MIGHT* be Marvel-themed, and Thor & his hammer are gonna be cosmetics (this is via my source). Also the trailer might start with a girl cornered in some alleyway by armed skins and she gets saved."

If this doesn't happen that means epic changed the idea, so please don't be mad at me, but i trust my source because he told me about the comic book before it got leaked — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2020

Other leaks

In a follow-up, as seen above, they also posted a second message that appeared to downplay the certainty of the leak. For now, at least.

A previous post suggested the leaker had discovered some clues in the files relating to Thor, as seen below. This shows a comic strip, Rainbow Bridge, Thor graphic, and Galactus.

Check my previous tweets for more context.. pic.twitter.com/J9UCf9JCjQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

Fortnite Thor hint

Whether it be via sources or information in Fortnite's files, all signs seem to be pointing towards Thor being added as an exclusive Season 4 skin.

In fact, Fortnite themselves have even poured fuel onto the fire. Just recently, they released a brand new Relaxed Fit Jonesy that looked just like Thor from The Avengers: Endgame.

Taking on the world one Durr Burger combo at a time.



Grab the Relaxed Fit Jonesy Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/umJhalCBF4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 7, 2020

When it comes to mining through the game's data files, not many do it better than HYPEX – building a community online of over one million followers.

This time, though, it's not certain information from the game itself, so we would encourage everyone to take it with a pinch of salt for now. Soon enough, the picture will be more clear.