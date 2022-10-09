Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series.

Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z.

Fans worried about an end to crossover content will be happy to learn the updates won’t be slowing down. In fact, it seems even bigger things may be in store for the game in the coming months.

Two Fortnite leakers have claimed that Doctor Who, the longest-running sci-fi show in the world, will potentially be getting a crossover event in a recent social media post.

Fortnite leakers claim Doctor Who crossover is coming

Two Fortnite leakers have claimed they knew the Doctor Who crossover is currently in development.

FNBRintel tweeted that “A collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who is currently in the works,” but noted that the crossover was still “early on in development” and that fans shouldn’t expect to see it “for a few months.

Shortly afterward, another prominent Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, also confirmed they’d heard talk about an upcoming Doctor Who crossover.

However, ShiinaBR claimed they were “shown evidence of this collaboration” and as such, they could confirm that FNBRintel’s claim was legitimate.

While FNBRintel claimed that this crossover would be “a full collaboration” instead of just an in-game item like a spray, there is very little additional information regarding the details of the event at this time.

If this is anything like previous crossover events, fans can likely expect to see a handful of Doctor Who-related skins show up among other cosmetic items.

Considering Ncuti Gatwa, the next actor portraying the Doctor, is expected to start filming Season 14 in November of 2022, an early skin could tease his appearance in the show.

For now, Doctor Who fans will just have to wait and see if various incarnations of the iconic Time Lord will really make their way into Fortnite in the coming months.