 Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.30 update - Dexerto
Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.30 update

Published: 2/Feb/2021 10:13

by Alex Garton
Fortnite leaked skins
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s 15.30 patch update has been added to the game and as usual, dataminers have begun to search through the game files to reveal any new content we can expect to get our hands-on.

The Fortnite v15.30 update has added a whole host of new content to the battle royale – including new exotic weapons, a Mandalorian-themed limited-time mode, and a load of new challenges.

On top of all that, dataminers and leakers have been able to get their hands on new cosmetics that Epic Games have got lined up to hit the item store in the near future.

The majority of the new skins and items are themed around Valentine’s day, so expect a lot of pink and red in this patch.

Leaked skins from v15.30

These skin leaks come courtesy of reliable dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Now, without further ado, there’s plenty of skins and cosmetics to get through so let’s take a look:

Cuddle King skin

If you’re a fan of pink, then this week’s cosmetics are going to be a must-buy.

Lovely skin

Leaked skin bundles

There are two new creator bundles to look forward to this week, they come courtesy of leaker Lucas7yoshi.

Loeya and SquatingDog

Leaked cosmetics

v15.30 is bringing plenty of new cosmetics for players to check out, including new wraps, sprays, and two incredible gliders.

New Emotes

Epic has decided to add some Valentine’s Day-themed emotes to the game.

The v15.30 update certainly shows how close we are to Valentine’s Day with all of the loved-themed cosmetics, which has become a staple of Fortnite updates as we get into February.

Of course, some of these items may not appear in the Item Store anytime soon. Epic does like to add cosmetics and then wait a little while before releasing them.

If any more leaks surface from this update, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Fortnite

Where to find Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite: new Star Wars POI location guide

Published: 2/Feb/2021 13:22

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Kit's Cantina POI
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has added an exciting new POI called Kit’s Cantina in the v15.30 update, and it’s based on a popular Star Wars location. Here’s where to find it on the map.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite arrived in December 2020 with a ‘bounty hunter’ theme, and it’s been spearheaded by one of the biggest pop culture icons of the moment: The Mandalorian.

He first appeared in the hit Disney+ Star Wars spin-off of the same name, and has since made his way to The Island as both a Boss fight and an unlockable skin, complete with mythic weapons and multiple cosmetics to unlock.

Mandalorian fans will be glad to hear there’s more themed content to come, as the v15.30 update has added not only a Mando’s Bounty LTM, but also an entirely new point of interest on the map that’s been inspired by a popular Star Wars location.

Fortnite Kits Cantina location
Epic Games
A new Fortnite POI is based on the Mos Eisley Cantina from Star Wars.

Kit’s Cantina location in Fortnite Season 5

The new Mandalorian-themed POI is called Kit’s Cantina. It appeared as a surprise addition to The Island in the Fortnite v15.30 update, and is based on the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from the Star Wars movies.

Kit’s Cantina is located in the sand-covered area at the center of The Island. It’s not a named location on the map, but you can find it on a cliff edge northwest of Hunter’s Haven and northeast of Weeping Woods.

We’ve marked its exact location on the Fortnite Season 5 map below:

Fortnite Kit's Cantina Location
Epic Games
Kit’s Cantina on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

As well as a ton of Mandalorian iconography that will keep Star Wars fans happy, the POI also comes loaded with multiple chests to loot, and you’ll find The Mandalorian boss himself walking around nearby.

“Need a break from the hunt? Stop by Kit’s new cantina on The Island, located in the desert. Your name is already legendary there,” reads the official POI description from Epic Games.

Fortnite Kit's Cantina Interior
Epic Games
The interior of Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite.

There’s also a hidden instrument that has a ‘play’ command, although it doesn’t do anything right now. It’s likely that this will be part of a weekly challenge in the coming weeks, before Season 5 ends on March 15.

If you’re visiting Kit’s Cantina over the coming days, you’ll be faced with not only The Mandalorian boss battle, but also plenty of other players who are eager to see the new POI, so come prepared for a fight.