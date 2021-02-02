Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.30 update - Dexerto

Fortnite’s 15.30 patch update has been added to the game and as usual, dataminers have begun to search through the game files to reveal any new content we can expect to get our hands-on.

The Fortnite v15.30 update has added a whole host of new content to the battle royale – including new exotic weapons, a Mandalorian-themed limited-time mode, and a load of new challenges.

On top of all that, dataminers and leakers have been able to get their hands on new cosmetics that Epic Games have got lined up to hit the item store in the near future.

The majority of the new skins and items are themed around Valentine’s day, so expect a lot of pink and red in this patch.

Leaked skins from v15.30

These skin leaks come courtesy of reliable dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Now, without further ado, there’s plenty of skins and cosmetics to get through so let’s take a look:

Cuddle King skin

If you’re a fan of pink, then this week’s cosmetics are going to be a must-buy.

Both styles of the "Cuddle King" skin! (Credit me & @m1fnbr) pic.twitter.com/20rGDZY5K7 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 2, 2021

Lovely skin

Lovely skin In-Game! pic.twitter.com/bnkWzCPALn — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 2, 2021

Leaked skin bundles

There are two new creator bundles to look forward to this week, they come courtesy of leaker Lucas7yoshi.

Loeya and SquatingDog

two creator bundles: Loeya

SquatingDog pic.twitter.com/TVEUj8VqzA — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 2, 2021

Leaked cosmetics

v15.30 is bringing plenty of new cosmetics for players to check out, including new wraps, sprays, and two incredible gliders.

New Emotes

Epic has decided to add some Valentine’s Day-themed emotes to the game.

The v15.30 update certainly shows how close we are to Valentine’s Day with all of the loved-themed cosmetics, which has become a staple of Fortnite updates as we get into February.

Of course, some of these items may not appear in the Item Store anytime soon. Epic does like to add cosmetics and then wait a little while before releasing them.

If any more leaks surface from this update, we’ll update this article accordingly.