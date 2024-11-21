Fortnite leak uncovers huge Cyberpunk 2077 collab on the way

Fortnite leakers have revealed that a collab with Cyberpunk is in the pipeline and here’s everything you need to know about it.

The future of Fortnite may lead through Night City, as if leaks are accurate, the game could be getting a collaboration with Cyberpunk. Well-known leaker SamLeaksss shared this information via a post on X, who also claimed that the collaboration would arrive in Rocket League first.

Considering the latter, it’s safe to assume that this would mean we could see a Cyberpunk-themed car getting added along with additional cosmetics, such as decals and wheels, which can eventually be imported to Fortnite – the same case with some existing cars.

Here’s the catch. According to leaks, this collaboration will not be based on the hit Netflix series Edgreunners. Instead, it will feature CD Projekt Red’s action RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

Not much information is known about it all just yet, but a separate post pointed out that this addition will be “more than just cars.” Some players have speculated that new skins could belong to the Gaming Legends rarity. Johnny Silverhand would be a perfect match.

This seems fitting, given that the following Chapter 6 map will include an industrial and a Japanese-themed POI. And if the latter is anything like the futuristic MEGA City location we had in Chapter 4, Season 2, it’s all the more likely the collab could be released soon.

Do take this with a grain of salt for now, as the POIs are solely from leaks at the time of writing. Despite Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077 being completely different genres, there’s no shortage of ideas to draw from.

Huge collabs in the game usually introduce new POIs, weapons, Mythics, and even items alongside skins. Perhaps we’d get to see some of the iconic Cyberpunk locations coming to Fortnite. Who knows, Keanu Reeves could indeed be featured as a new skin, considering the game already has a John Wick skin.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more details are available.