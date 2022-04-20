Fortnite leak reveals Wu-Tang Clan skins & cosmetics coming soon

Fortnite leakers claim that the iconic Hip-Hop group, Wu-Tang Clan, will soon be making their debut as cosmetics.

Epic Games has built quite a relationship with Hip-Hop over the years; the popular battle royale has never shied away from showing the culture proper love.

It has included memorable dances as emotes and giving current rap stars, like Travis Scott, his own skin and virtual concert.

But, just when you think Fortnite has reached its limits on Hip-Hop collaborations, they reach even further. On April 20, 2022, leaks pointed to another rap-focused collaboration on the horizon, and this one could be iconic.

Wu-Tang Clan skins are coming to Fortnite soon

ShiinaBR, a credible source for leaks and data mining on Fortnite, tweeted that the battle royale will soon release skins based on “a very influential Hip-Hop group…bringing a style revolution to Fortnite.”

As stated in my other tweet, I didn’t have any more information myself about who this collab would be, but since then I’ve heard some more things about the collaboration: “A very influential hip-hop group is bringing a style revolution to Fortnite” Make of it what you will 🤔 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2022

Arriving as a female and male variant, the Hip-Hop skins were first noticed in a data mine that listed the rumored skins as “CID_A_387_Athena_Commando_M_Lyrical” and “CID_A_388_Athena_Commando_F_Lyrical” in the game’s files.

Then, as the suspense built within the Fortnite community, another credible Fortnite source, Fercho_UwU, said that they had seen the images for the skins but weren’t able to share them.

However, Fercho confirmed that the skins would be based on the legendary Hip-Hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

Las skins son de Wu-Tang Clan acabo de ver las imágenes por obvias razones no las podré compartir. #Fortnite https://t.co/SrtkL2EA3i — Fercho (@Fercho_UwU) April 20, 2022

When is Fortnite’s Wu-Tang Clan crossover happening?

Fercho_UwU continued his stream of leaks as he revealed, through a tweet by iFireMonkey, that the skin would arrive on April 23, 2022.

It has a Back Bling reacting to music, one skin featuring a style based around a hat, and a pickaxe styled with a “painting-related” animation – according to the source.

Also according to @Fercho_UwU: – Will be in shop April 23rd

– Backbling reacts to music

– One skin will have a style with a hat

– Pickaxe has a “painting-related” animation. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 20, 2022

While we don’t have images of what these two skins could look like, iFireMonkey mentioned that the Wu-Tang Clan skins could be “decrypted tomorrow for content creators to showcase.”

With all of this excitement, players will just have to wait and see!