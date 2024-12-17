Fortnite leak reveals skibidi toilet skin in the works, seriously

Fortnite is bringing the Skibidi Toilet meme into its universe – because why wouldn’t they at this point?

There was a time when seeing Naruto or similar anime skins wielding an AK-47 had everyone outside the Fortnite sphere raising their eyebrows. Today, we’re four SpongeBob game modes and one talking Llama away from those days. But that doesn’t mean Epic Games has stopped keeping us on our toes.

Skibidi Toilet, the internet’s weirdest viral meme from 2023, is set to invade Fortnite on December 18. Leaked by Fortnite insider Shiina on X, the skin even comes wrapped in a bundle with its own pickaxe, glider, and backbling – a treatment not everyone gets.

Players can snag it all for 2,200 V-Bucks. Soon, Fortnite fans can charge into battle as a human-headed toilet.

You can play Fortnite as a meme skin starting this December

The Skibidi Toilet bundle allegedly includes the Plungerman Outfit, Skibidi Toilet and Skibidi Backpack backblings, and Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe.

For the uninitiated, Skibidi Toilet is a surreal 3D-animated YouTube series by Alexey Gerasimov, aka DaFuq!?Boom!. The videos depict a war between toilets with human heads and camera-headed humanoids.

They’re set to remixed songs like Timbaland’s “Give It to Me” and Bulgaria’s “Dom Dom Yes Yes.” No, it has not been confirmed whether these songs will come to Fortnite Festival to accompany the release of the Skibidi Toilet bundle.

Popular among Gen Alpha and younger players, the meme has garnered massive viewership and inspired countless spin-offs across TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms.

Fortnite players are as surprised as you can expect them to be. Most discussions have centered on whether Fortnite should keep leaning into meme skins or draw the line somewhere. One even joked this inclusion was “very skibidi of them.” Either way, you have to admit that seeing a literal human-headed toilet wielding a plunger pickaxe is pretty funny.

Fortnite has a long history of unexpected collaborations. From Balenciaga fashion to Jordan Kicks cosmetics, the game consistently dips into the weirdest corners of pop culture. The Skibidi Toilet addition feels completely unhinged, even for them.

Epic Games loves its unpredictable crossovers, and meme culture is ripe for picking. Maybe we’ll see the confused math lady or jealous girlfriend memes as skins next. Frankly, Fortnite seems determined to turn every corner of the internet into a V-Buck goldmine – and it’s working.