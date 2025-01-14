Fortnite leak reveals return of two iconic weapons for Godzilla fight

Following the Fortnite’s 33.20 update on January 14, leakers have dug deep into the files to reveal that two classic weapons of the Rail Gun and Recon Scanner are set to make a comeback to allegedly aid players in the fight against Godzilla’s takeover of the map.

Godzilla vs Kong is set to take place in a live in-game event on January 17, the same time that the Godzilla Evolved skin and two pages of exclusive cosmetic rewards will be unlocked for Battle Pass owners this season.

However, with two titans stomping their way onto the Battle Royale island, players will need some powerful weapons capable of taking the giant-sized Titans down. This is where the Recon Scanner and Rail Gun come in, which according to trusted leaker HYPEX are making a comeback to help you.

Despite Chapter 6 Season 1 so far being focused around the ancient Japanese Samurai era, these upcoming additions are more futuristic weapons than those in the weapons pool, aside from the iconic Kinetic Blade of course.

Both of these guns were originally released in Chapter 2 Season 7, with the latter in particular a fan-favorite for being particularly strong in the meta. Here’s a breakdown of each to refresh your memory or to introduce you to them if you’ve never seen them before.

Rail Gun

The Rail Gun is a high-tech rifle that charges up to fire a powerful shot, ideal for hitting enemies behind walls. It can be fired with a full or partial charge, emitting a red beam visible to all players.

Charging increases damage, while aiming down sights boosts zoom and removes sway. The weapon does small knockback to players and vehicles. The Hitscan weapon also deals 500-550 damage to structures and can pierce through one, with no damage falloff.

The exact weapon stats haven’t been officially confirmed, but here’s what they were when they last appeared in Fortnite:

Weapon DPS Damage Fire Rate Magazine Size Reload Time Rail Gun 90 90 1 25 3s

Recon Scanner

Fortnite’s Recon Scanner fires a recon bolt that marks nearby enemies and chests. Despite not primarily being used to deal damage to structures and players, it does deal a small amount of damage once the projectile explodes after it’s 15-second scanning phase after launched.

The official weapon stats have yet to be confirmed, but here’s what they were the last time the weapon appeared in Fortnite:

Weapon DPS Damage Fire Rate Magazine Size Reload Time Recon Scanner 15 5 3 2 20s

With Fortnite’s 33.20 update just dropping, you can check out the complete weapons pool, how to get all the Mythic weapons in Chapter 6 Season 1.