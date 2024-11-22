Fortnite leak reveals return of iconic weapon in OG

Fortnite leaks suggest that one of the most popular weapons and meta strategies will return in the upcoming OG season.

On December 6, Fortnite’s beloved Chapter 1 map returns and will be available permanently. The update re-introduces classic POIs, weapons, and loot fans know and love, possibly even including the Pump Action shotgun.

Fortnite leaker Hypex reported that the OG Pump Model and Double Pump meta will be included in the Fortnite OG update.

Fortnite Streamer DrLupo substantiated this claim by sharing a chat message from the official Fortnite account stating, “Hey chat… double pump returning Dec. 6 with OG Chapter 1 Season 1, by the way.”

The Double Pump meta was a brief period in Fortnite’s history where players would have two Pump Shotguns in their inventory to swap between each other instantly after shooting. This allowed the player to perform two successive shots with the lethal shotgun.

Epic Games brought back the Pump Action shotgun for Chapter 4 Season OG in 2023, but the weapon failed to recapture the magic from its prime, and that’s because the Double Pump meta was nerfed.

The update added a weapon swap delay, meaning players had to wait for a short duration before shooting after swapping weapons. The nerf disappointed players, but it also provided a brief respite from one of the most overpowered guns in Fortnite history.

Without a weapon swap delay, we expect the Pump Shotgun to be one of the best weapons during the upcoming Fortnite OG season.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix for example, the Pump Shotgun is already one of the most dominant battle royale weapons as it dishes out 92 damage with every shot. The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle and Assault Rifle are the most likely candidates to serve as viable alternatives.