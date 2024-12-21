Fortnite leak reveals possible King Kong boss fight in Chapter 6

A new leak indicates Fortnite may challenge players to fight King Kong in a future update for Chapter 6.

Godzilla is already making his way to Fortnite, with the Evolved skin from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire scheduled to launch in January 2025.

He may not be the only legendary monster debuting in Chapter 6 Season 1, either. The Season 1 trailer featured the Godzilla x Kong trademark on top of the Godzilla trademark, leading to speculation that both characters would eventually appear.

New datamined information has some leakers convinced Kong will play a major role in an upcoming map update for the battle royale.

Fortnite map may add King Kong as a boss character

Reputable Fortnite dataminer Loolo_WRLD (via HYPEX) found that Epic Games added several new tags under a presumed boss codenamed “Banana.”

The tags show the mysterious boss character will growl, roar, step, and thump. These descriptors, when considering the Banana name and Godzilla x Kong trademark, suggest Kong may soon wreak havoc in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

As noted previously, Epic Games has already confirmed Godzilla’s imminent arrival in-game. In addition to the movie-inspired Evolve skin, Fortnite players can also expect the King of Monsters to join the fray as a boss.

Key art for Season 1 shows him blowing atomic fire near the Shining Span bridge. As such, players may face off against the Godzilla boss close to or on the bridge POI.

And, if Kong is on his way to the battle royale, the Chapter 6 boss encounters are bound to get even more interesting as Season 1 progresses.

This wouldn’t be the first time the two monsters crossed over with a popular shooter. In 2022, COD Warzone hosted Operation Monarch, a limited-time mode that unleashed the pair on Caldera.

Epic hasn’t officially confirmed Kong’s arrival in Fortnite, and it’s unclear if his rumored boss character will appear at the same time as Godzilla.