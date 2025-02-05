Fortnite leak reveals new Iron Man skin that’s unlike any other

Fortnite leakers have revealed that Iron Man could be getting an all-new skin that’s unlike the previous ones in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite has had plenty of different crossovers throughout the years, with Marvel being one of the biggest ones. Collabs from this popular IP span from Item Shop cosmetics and game modes to even full-fledged seasons dedicated to the theme.

In addition, players were also able to grab a free glider with the Marvel Rivals collab. According to leaks, the game could also get a new Iron Man skin next, adding more to the list of Marvel cosmetics.

But there’s a twist, as this exactly won’t be just regular skin. While this information has previously been made known, players can now take a closer look at the potentially upcoming cosmetic.

Fortnite’s new ‘customizable’ Iron Man skin has leaked

Well-known leaker ShiinaBR has shared a video showcasing the new Iron Man skin that’s reportedly coming to the game in a post on X. At first glance, this skin looks similar to the MK45 skin — though there’s a reason for this.

The twist is that this skin will be customizable with four styles, multiple color variants, and even a Doom-style, allowing players to mix and match their preferences, according to leaks.

Though the variants have yet to be revealed, if the information from leaks is accurate, then this addition won’t be just like previous Iron Man skins in the game, which offered little to no customization options.

As for the reason why it resembles the MK45 skin, the original dataminer confirmed that the head model used in the video is indeed from that skin, but the body is pulled from the game files.

While that’s the case, many players have already hoped that the customization options won’t disappoint them.

One user wrote: “Honestly if we can change to mix and match the torso, helmet, gloves and bottom part with different pieces this would be the best Iron Man or even Marvel skin in the game.”