Fortnite leak reveals Mystique's "Dual Auto Pistols" Mythic weapon

Epic Games could finally introduce a Mythic weapon for Mystique, as the Marvel x Fortnite crossover will arm players with another unique item, according to new leaks.

Like the Arcane Gauntlets and Mystical Bomb before them, the leaked Dual Auto Pistols is reportedly going to tie in with the Marvel star it gets its influence from. More details run down the pistols’ stats and even how they could look if they ever drop in the game.

Other than her Shapeshifter emote that mimics the appearance of the last person a player has eliminated, Mystique didn’t have an ability tied to her release. But that could change soon if the leaks turn out to be right.

Dataminers like ‘Mang0e’ have uncovered evidence of dual-wield automatic pistols that they likened to ‘twin Uzi’s.’ According to another leaker ‘Ironstriker8,’ the weapon could be packed with impressive firepower to boot.

“Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works,” Mang0e said. “It's called ‘Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols,’ and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant.It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game!”

The comparison to the Epic P90 and Uzis, among other details, incited passionate reactions from the Fortnite community.

Dual Auto Pistols leaked stats:

Damage: 20

Firing Rate: 10

Clip Size: 40

Reload Time: 3.13

The gun will take Light Ammo, but there wasn’t any indication of where they might spawn on the Fortnite island. The weapon is reminiscent of the Machine Pistol that was leaked in 2019 that was even nerfed before it could ever come out.

At the time dataminer, ‘HYPEX’ noted it would have a fire rate and spread of 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25, and a post-nerf damage of 15, 16, or 17, depending on its rarity.

But now it seems the item is going to get retooled and shipped out with increased stats to complement its Mythic status.

No other information was included but if the leak turns out to be true, Mystique is going to have a brand new weapon to contend with in a future Fortnite update.