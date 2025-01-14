Fortnite leak reveals major anime crossover is just around the corner

Hatsune Miku has finally launched in Fortnite, but another anime collaboration in the form of Kaiju No 8 could be heading to the Battle Royale soon.

Epic’s 33.20 update revolves around the upcoming epic Godzilla vs. Kong showdown, with a highly anticipated in-game live event on January 17 featuring an intense battle between these colossal titans.

However, the Japanese virtual pop sensation Hatsune Miku has stolen some of the limelight, and now the hit anime Kaiju No 8 looks set to be joining in on the Kaiju fighting action this season.

According to trusted Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and HYPEX, there is an upcoming anime collaboration coming, which is “likely Kaiju No 8.”

With this being the first leak for the surprise anime crossover following the v33.20 update only just dropping, there has been no further information found in the data files. More is expected to be unveiled over the coming days.

What is the Kaiju No 8 anime about?











Kaiju No 8 is a highly popular manga and anime series set in a world plagued by giant monsters, that regularly attack cities. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a man who dreams of joining the Japan Defense Force to fight these beasts but unexpectedly transforms into a Kaiju himself, gaining the ability to switch between human and monster forms.

With its focus on massive creatures and epic battles, Kaiju No 8 is the perfect fit for Fortnite this season, especially as Godzilla is about to make his own appearance. The series may even introduce his Kaiju or the character in human form as an NPC onto the map, adding more excitement to the monster-filled world.

The anime shares similarities with Attack on Titan, and with all the Titans rumored to dominate this season, it’s possible that fan-favorite skins such as Eren or Levi, and others from the classic collaboration, could make a return in Chapter 6 Season 1.



Since these are all rumors circulating from leakers within the Fortnite community, take them with a grain of salt. You can also check out everything we know so far about the rumored Demon Slayer collaboration, which is also said to be coming soon to the Battle Royale.