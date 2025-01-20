Fortnite leak reveals King of the Hill crossover

A Fortnite leak revealed that players will have the chance to run around as Hank Hill in a future update.

Epic Games has pulled out all the stops for the most recent collabs. Alongside the Godzilla vs Kong update that allows players to become Godzilla, the Hatsune Miku skins have taken over the battle royale.

In addition, rumors suggest that a Kaiju No. 8 crossover is in the works. At this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore because no skins are off the table.

That includes a crossover with an iconic animated show.

Hank Hill reportedly coming to Fortnite

Fortnite leaker FNBRintel reported that a Fortnite and King of the Hill collab is coming, headlined by a Hank Hill skin.

The battle royale has a history of adding skins for adult animation shows. In Chapter 5: Season 1, Peter Griffin and The Giant Chicken from Family Guy received skins.

For those unfamiliar with King of the Hill, the show followed the Hill family in a small fictional Texas town. The series ran for 13 seasons and received critical acclaim throughout the storied run.

Fans are excited about the upcoming skin and can’t wait to see what else is included in the bundle.

“I can’t wait to play as Hank Hill while yelling, I sell propane and propane accessories,” one fan responded.

“I need there to be a dam*it Bobby emote,” a second user added.

Yet, at the same time, some players questioned why King of the Hill and Family Guy characters got skins before The Simpsons.

“There’s no way we get this before the Simpsons right,” another commenter added.

The leak did not reveal a release date for the King of the Hill crossover or what else will be included. For more on Fortnite, check out the OG Season 2 release date.