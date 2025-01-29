Fortnite leak reveals huge Sabrina Carpenter skin collab

Sabrina Carpenter has been leaked as an upcoming Fortnite headliner, bringing her own skins to take over a new Fortnite Festival season.

The fan-favorite pop star has long been requested in Fortnite, and Epic Games partially answered fans’ calls by releasing the Sabrina Emote Bundle on October 17, 2024. It featured two highly requested Emotes for her hit songs “Espresso” and “Feather,” both also added as Jam Tracks.

Despite this, players were disappointed by the absence of exclusive skins for the artist. Given her meteoric rise over the past year—especially with the success of “Espresso”—and Epic’s pre-established roadmap for Festival headliners, a full skin collaboration would have required a fast turnaround.

Sabrina Carpenter leaked as Fortnite Festival headliner

However, new leaks from ShiinaBR and Shpeshal_Nick reveal that Sabrina Carpenter is “in the works” to become a future headliner for Fortnite’s music-themed Festival mode.

Upon release, she is expected to receive the standard headliner treatment, featuring a Music Pass loaded with exclusive cosmetics such as more Emotes, and most notably, two highly anticipated skins—one unlockable through the Premium Music Pass and the other available to purchase in the Item Shop.

With no leaked Fortnite Roadmap this year, or any idea of a release date, knowing when to expect Sabrina Carpenter to allegedly arrive is unknown. However, with Season 8’s headliner still unrevealed, there’s still a chance she could take the spotlight next season.

But, Sabrina Carpenter’s rumored headliner status should still be taken with caution. For now, we’ll have to wait for more details and official announcements from Epic regarding her potential skin collab.

Despite this, Hatsune Miku’s arrival was not long leaked before she took over the Music Pass in Season 7, complete with two exclusive skins and cosmetics. Just when it seemed like Fortnite had finished adding Miku cosmetics, Rocket League came through, giving players free car skins and decals.