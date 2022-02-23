Fortnite leak reveals how Tilted Towers is going to be destroyed again

The long-awaited return of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 was welcomed with open arms by the community, but a new leak has suggested that the iconic landing site’s comeback might be shortlived.

Fortnite Chapter 3 added a huge amount of new content to the world-conquering battle royale. The Battle Pass brought Marvel’s Spider-Man into the mix, while the new Tornados added an extra layer of danger to the map.

However, it was the return of the classic Fortnite location Tilted Towers that had fans particularly excited. The chaotic drop zone became a fan favorite when it was added way back in Season 2 before it was dramatically destroyed by a volcano in Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 3 marked the first time players had set foot on the original Tilted in around three years, but an earthquake could put an end to its return, according to a leak.

As Chapter 3 Season 2 nears, earthquakes have begun hitting the flipped Fortnite map, likely in preparation for the end-of-season spectacle that Epic has planned. But as pointed out by a leaker, the location of some of the earthquakes spells danger for Tilted Towers.

In a picture posted by Reddit user Koooooomar, the path of the earthquakes appear to be surrounding the location. Beginning at Covert Cavern to the northwest of Tilted, the shakes have formed a box around the town and are currently taking place to the northeast.

The post has begun fueling theories that it will be destroyed once again in the upcoming event, much like it was in Season 8.

Since its return in Chapter 3, Tilted Towers has once again established itself as one of the game’s more popular landing spots. As you can imagine, the prospect of it turning to rubble again has sparked a reaction in the community.

“NOT AGAIN, DAMN IT ALL TO HELL,” said Jaxblueblade. “Why does Tilted Towers gotta get bullied so much?” replied SomeGamingWeeb20.

Others seemed relieved to hear that Tilted could be leaving again. “Bye Tilted, I can’t wait to taste the tears,” said another reply.

As always with these kinds of leaks, take this information with a pinch of salt until you see it for yourself in-game. But if this theory turns out to be true, we could be in store for a huge event to close out Chapter 3 Season 1.