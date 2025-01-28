Fortnite leak reveals Hatsune Miku collab is not over yet

Fortnite isn’t done with Hatsune Miku just yet. Leaks reveal there will be new Miku-themed content allegedly hitting the game soon, but not to Festival.

The Hatsune Miku x Fortnite crossover launched on January 14, 2025, as part of Fortnite Festival Season 7. Fans eagerly embraced the event, which introduced two Miku skins: ‘Hatsune Miku,’ available for 1,400 V-Bucks through Festival’s Music Pass, and ‘Neko Hatsune Miku,’ sold separately in the Item Shop.

Players also unlocked Miku-themed emotes, cosmetics, and accessories, alongside special jam tracks like “World is Mine” and “Daisy 2.0.” New battle stages tied it all together, and the event received glowing feedback from gamers and Vocaloid fans alike.

Article continues after ad

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games isn’t stopping there, Miku car skins and decals are on the way. HYPEX posted an image on X showing how the cosmetics will look across different Fortnite vehicles.

Hatsune Miku fans can’t wait to sport her car skins in Fortnite

Hatsune Miku fans went wild on the replies. One player stated, “HATSUNE MIKU x ROCKET LEAGUE collaboration and Fortnite too. That’s awesome news.” Another joked, “Don’t you mean leeked?” (Get it? Miku’s iconic leek meme).

Article continues after ad

In Fortnite, skins and decals play a huge role in customization, especially in the Rocket Racing game mode. They let players add personal flair to their vehicles, whether through bold stripes, flames, or, now, Miku-inspired designs.

Article continues after ad

The cosmetics aren’t just fun – they’re integral to Fortnite’s monetization. Some are tied to Battle Pass rewards, while others are sold as limited-time exclusives. Fortnite even offers animated decals, adding a futuristic vibe to vehicle skins. Here’s hoping Miku’s decal is animated, too.

Fortnite’s knack for collaborations remains unmatched. Hatsune Miku joins a lineup that now includes Kaiju No. 8. With Epic Games exploring new ways to keep the game fresh, players can count on more surprises – and leaks.