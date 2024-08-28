Fortnite leak reveals GTA-style weapon wheel system coming late 2024

A reliable Fortnite leaker, Shiina, has revealed that Epic Games’ battle royale game could introduce a GTA-style weapon wheel system by late 2024.

Fortnite’s user interface UI has long been a point of contention among players. Many criticized it for being cluttered and confusing, especially after the 30.30 update changed the Locker UI and mantle UI.

Some felt the redesigned layout makes finding content and managing loadouts more challenging. Players have also complained that this UI seems to favor Fortnite Creative modes over the traditional battle royale experience.

Article continues after ad

With these frustrations in mind, news of an upcoming weapon wheel has been well-received. On X, Shiina posted a picture of the supposedly upcoming weapon wheel and described the changes.

The leaker claims the updated weapon wheel should arrive between October and December. It will come with other anticipated features, such as a custom UI system, an improved HUD controller, and new “Visualize Sound Effects” options.

Article continues after ad

While the leak mentions three changes, players are most excited about the new custom weapon wheel UI system, with one saying, “Absolute massive W! Especially the UI System!”

Article continues after ad

Others likened the redesign to GTA’s weapon wheel, with comments such as, “Fortnite trying to add a GTA-style gun wheel” and calling it “GTA 7.” GTA 5 prominently features this type of weapon wheel, but many shooter games today boast a similar interface.

This would be the first time in Fortnite history in which the weapon layout UI undergoes a transformation. Since releasing the battle royale in 2017, the developers have only changed the Weapon Pick-up UI and added the Weapon Mod UI in Chapter 5.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite continues to evolve at a fast pace. In 2024, the game moved away from battle pass exclusivity in favor of an independent online Item Shop. With these changes, this battle royale clearly focuses on keeping its community engaged and adapting to player feedback.