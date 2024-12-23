Fortnite leak reveals first look at Samurai Darth Vader and Storm Trooper skins 

Fortnite looks set to be introducing brand-new Samurai Darth Vader and Samurai Storm Trooper skins during Chapter 6 Season 1 and their alleged Outfits have been leaked.

The last Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite dropped in May for the annual Star Wars Day celebrations event, bringing new Chewbacca, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper skins to the Battle Royale.

In Chapter 6 Season 1, rumors of a potential Samurai Darth Vader skin began circulating after an initial leak surfaced a few days ago. On December 22, a significant new leak emerged: a real-life advertisement featuring the iconic villain in all his samurai-inspired glory.

Samurai Darth Vader skin

Given that Vader’s iconic armor was originally inspired by samurai armor, this rumored outfit (shown below) perfectly complements this season’s Japanese samurai theme, bringing the concept full circle.

On closer inspection, Vader bears a striking resemblance to the Ninja Knight Batman skin released on December 22, but with a more sleek all-black aesthetic and attire that feels authentically rooted in ancient Japan.

Despite Epic Games not having officially announced the skin’s release for Samurai Darth Vader or any further details regarding its potential addition, Fortnite leaker Blortzen has stated that it will come with the below cosmetics:

Samurai Darth Vader Outfit

Back Bling

Pickaxe

Could Force Abilities make a comeback with new Mythic weapon?









Vader is also depicted with his left hand raised, seemingly using the Force while wielding a red Samurai blade mimicking his red Lightsaber.

Given that Force abilities have been some of the most iconic features introduced to the Battle Royale in past seasons—and with the existing Typhoon Blade already offering unique powers—this suggests the upcoming collaboration might bring more than just a skin.

However, if we’re following the trends of previous collab releases this season, such as the new Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins from DC Comics, both of these were given the Chapter 6 Season 1 treatment but were just added with their weapons as Back Bling and Pickaxe cosmetics.

Even though the leakers have not stated an Emote is coming, Vader using the Force in the leaked advertisement may also just be a brand-new Emote.

Samurai Storm Trooper skin

Trusted leaker ShiinaBR has also posted to their Twitter/X account the reveal of a Samurai Storm Trooper skin allegedly coming to Fortnite this season. Just like the Darth Vader variant, this new Star Wars Outfit depicts an ancient Japanese Samurai, but with a Storm Trooper twist in all white armor.

This is all just speculation so far so please take these skin reveals with a grain of salt until Epic Games officially announces the new skins and all the details regarding Darth Vader’s return to Fortnite.

You can view all of the Star Wars skins in Fortnite, as well as how to get the Mariah Carey and Santa Shaq Outfits, as well as how you can obtain the Santa Snoop Dogg skin for free during Winterfest 2024.