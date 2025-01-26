Fortnite leak reveals collaboration with classic sci-fi movie franchise

A Fortnite collaboration with the iconic science fiction franchise Blade Runner has been revealed to be allegedly in development.

It comes from a leak by NatPalo, who posted on Twitter/X, which translates to: “Blade Runner is coming to Fortnite soon.” Despite not stating which Blade Runner movie specifically will be part of the alleged collab, it featured alongside an image from Blade Runner 2049.

HYPEX, then followed up with the leak, specifically stating “Blade Runner 2049.” With this being the newest of the two films, it would make the most sense.

However, Epic has long been known to release iconic throwback skins from the Marvel and DC universe, such as those based on original comic book versions, as well as the modern variants.

Blade Runner 2049 is a 2017, Dennis Villeneuve-directed film starring Ryan Gosling, Anna de Armas, and Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, and others. It is a direct sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, though no content stemming directly from the original film has been rumored.

Fortnite players rally for various Blade Runner skins

While it’s not yet clear what content would be introduced to Fortnite, rumors suggest that Ryan Gosling’s character, ‘Officer K,’ could make an appearance, with Ana de Armas’s character, ‘Joi,’ also potentially joining the Battle Royale.

Meanwhile, various fans called for Harrison Ford’s legendary ‘Deckard’ character to be added. “Assuming there would be a Deckard skin, he would NEED to have a 1982 style to complete the 80s Harrison Ford holy trinity.”

Warner Bros. Harrison Ford as Deckard in the original Blade Runner (1982) movie.

Players have largely reacted positively to the move, with many questioning whether Gosling’s other characters such as Ken from Barbie (2023) or Driver from Drive (2011) may be added in the future, as a result of having Gosling’s character model in the game.

One comment noted that, while had film struggled to make its budget back, its “cultural impact” was evident by its rumored upcoming inclusion in the game.

Others sarcastically replied to the ever-growing list of vastly different characters in Fortnite, with one saying, “Can’t wait to see Deckard doing the floss dance while hunting replicants in Neo-Tilted!”

Several new Fortnite playable characters have been leaked in January, including Hank Hill from King of the Hill and several characters from anime’s Kaiju No. 8, with the latter skins now able to get during Chapter 6 Season 1.

From Doom Slayer to Ariana Grande, there seems to be no pop culture touchstone Fortnite won’t touch, and Dennis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed sci-fi is no exception.