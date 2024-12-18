Fortnite leak reveals collab with viral Twitch star Sketch

A fresh Fortnite leak has revealed that a collaboration with Twitch star Sketch is in the works, and you’ll be able to use his signature catchphrase.

Fortnite has led the way for years when it comes to collaborations and new cosmetics in-game. Epic Games have used everything from Star Wars to Family Guy and even Marvel’s Avengers too.

On top of that, they’ve also rewarded some of their most well-known content creators with their own skin. Ninja was the first, before TheGrefg, Ali-A, and Bugha followed. The Icon series as it’s called, has also taken inspiration from different musicians and other celebrities.

Not everyone gets their own skin, however. Some only get an in-game emote or pickaxe.

Sketch’s What’s Up Brother is coming to Fortnite

The latest name to join that? Well, that would be Twitch star Sketch. The streamer, who has become well-known for his Madden and EA College Football broadcasts, is getting his own emote.

As per Fortnite leaker Wensoing, the emote will be in a bundle called ‘What’s up Sketch’ and be based on his signature catchphrase of ‘What’s up brother?’ That also incorporates some hand movement which is sure to be included in the emote.

This bundle is to include two emotes, with the other looking like it’s based on his other catchphrase of ‘Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players.’

Since blowing up in early 2024, the Twitch streamer’s catchphrases have been used across the sports world. The NFL have regularly used his audio over highlights on TikTok, while commentators have also quoted him.

So, it makes sense that Fortnite has finally hopped on the trend. Who knows, we might even get a Sketch skin before long.