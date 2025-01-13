Fortnite leak finally reveals Hatsune Miku skins in all their glory

Hatsune Miku’s skins have finally been showcased thanks to a major Fortnite leak for the virtual star, which has revealed both her new skins, cosmetics, and more.

Trusted Fortnite leaker Wensoing has revealed both of the upcoming Miku skins arriving on January 14, via multiple posts on Twitter/X.

The virtual Japanese pop sensation is set to receive two skins. The first, titled simply “Hatsune Miku,” is showcased in the leaked images below with her iconic light blue and grey aesthetic and is expected to be available for purchase in the Item Shop.

Her second skin, “NEKO Miku,” features her wearing a purple and grey crop-top hoodie and a hat, as seen on the right. Like previous headliners, this skin will be the centerpiece of this season’s Music Pass, marking her takeover from Snoop Dogg to kick off the new Fortnite Festival season.

Who is Hatsune Miku?

Crypton Future Media Hatsune Miku in her own Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA game.

Debuting in 2007, Hatsune Miku is a virtual pop star and Vocaloid, depicted as a 16-year-old anime character with turquoise hair. She has become a global sensation, known for her synthesized voice and live holographic performances.

Miku has collaborated with various games, including Fitness Boxing on Nintendo Switch, Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and Magic: The Gathering, as well as even starring in her own game, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA, in partnership with SEGA.

Her popularity has also soared within the Fortnite community, where fans have long campaigned for her inclusion, even creating dedicated social media accounts to rally for her arrival.

What else is coming with the Hatsune Miku skin collab?

Additionally, players can look forward to purchasing a variety of cosmetics inspired by her, along with more themed rewards being available through this season’s Music Pass centered around the virtual sensation. The below leak displays Miku’s backpack Back Bling and an exclusive Contrail.

According to Wensooing, the below content for Miku is also expected to be added:

M@GICAL CURE! LOVE SHOT! ft. SAWTOWNE Jam Track

Miku ft. Anamanaguchi Jam Track

Dasiy 2.0 ft. Ashnikko Jam Track

Miku Miku Beam Emote

New Battle Stage and Jam Stage in Festival

Three Keyboard Instruments

Despite not yet being officially confirmed by Epic, the developers have dotted around Easter Eggs for Miku across the Chapter 6 Season 1 map, and have all but confirmed the collab via the Fortnite Festival Twitter/X account by replying to the star’s official account.

Even though the majority of the Fortnite players have been hyped about Hatsune Miku’s upcoming arrival to the Battle Royale this season, there has been some backlash which fans hit back against saying the “hate is childish.”

While you wait for her release, you can also get Miku’s Steam desktop add-on in preparation.