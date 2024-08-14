Fortnite leak confirms Fantastic Four coming to Chapter 5 Season 4

A post by Marvel Entertainment confirmed more Fantastic Four content to go along with Doctor Doom’s arrival in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Launching on August 16, 2024, Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4, titled Absolute Doom, promises an exciting superhero-themed adventure.

This new season marks a grand return of a Marvel season after a two-year hiatus. Players can look forward to an array of comic-inspired skins like Gwenpool, as well as the more controversial Captain Jonesy and Peelverine.

Marvel Entertainment recently dropped a hint through a TikTok slideshow showcasing a previously unrevealed Fantastic Four point of interest in Fortnite.

The new POI, Fantastic Felled, features a rundown blue Fantastic Four sign in a grassy field. It will be located near the gas station on the edge of the Underworld.

The slideshow, which includes images of Castle Doom, was reposted by the official Fortnite TikTok account. This confirms the existence of the Fantastic Felled POI.

While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed whether the Fantastic Four themselves would be a part of this collab, that hasn’t stopped players from sharing their excitement on social media.

Hypex, a trusted dataminer, theorized that the season could feature a “Mini Pass + Mythics” setup. This could significantly boost mid-season interest, similar to previous Avatar and Star Wars events.

Additionally, Ako Fortnite News speculated that the name “Fantastic Felled” might imply a storyline where Doom defeated the Fantastic Four. This would weave into the narrative that wrapped up Chapter 5 Season 3 in the live event.

After “the worst season” in Fortnite history, this Marvel collaboration could re-engage players in Chapter 5 Season 4. The battle pass already features a cast of Fortnite characters sporting Marvel superheroes’ attires.